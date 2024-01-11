Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Obsidian is a naturally occurring volcanic glass and one of the most striking types of igneous rocks. This article delves into what obsidian is, its formation and composition, the different types, and its distinctive characteristics. We’ll also explore how to identify obsidian, its various uses, and some fascinating facts about this captivating rock.

What is Obsidian?

Obsidian is an igneous rock formed from rapidly cooled lava. Unlike most rocks, it lacks a crystalline structure, giving it a glass-like appearance. This is because it cools too fast and there just isn’t enough time for crystals to form. This makes obsidian an amorphous rock, as opposed to crystallized rocks.

This volcanic glass is primarily found in areas with volcanic activity and has been used throughout history for a variety of tools and decorative objects.

Formation and Composition of Obsidian

Obsidian formation from underground magma to surface lava and on to a glassy rock. Source: Todd Kristensen.

Obsidian forms when felsic lava, rich in silicon, oxygen, aluminum, sodium, and potassium, cools rapidly. This type of lava is known for its high viscosity, a property that plays a crucial role in the creation of obsidian.

When this viscous lava makes its way to the Earth’s surface and is exposed to the considerably cooler temperatures of the environment, it undergoes a rapid cooling process. This quick transition from extremely hot to cool prevents the atoms in the lava from organizing into a structured, crystalline formation, which is typical in slower-cooling rocks. Instead, the atoms are frozen in place, forming a glass-like structure. This rapid cooling usually occurs at the margins of rhyolitic lava flows, known as obsidian flows, or when the lava interacts suddenly with water or air.

The high viscosity of the lava that forms obsidian is a key factor in its unique glass-like nature. Viscosity, in this context, refers to the resistance of the lava to flow. The higher the silica content, the higher the viscosity, and consequently, the slower the lava flows. This high viscosity impedes the diffusion of atoms within the lava, hindering the nucleation process, which is the initial step in the formation of mineral crystals. When combined with rapid cooling, these conditions are perfect for creating a natural glass instead of a crystalline rock.

Obsidian predominantly consists of silicon dioxide (SiO2), often making up 70% or more of its composition. This high silica content is a defining characteristic of felsic lavas. The remaining composition of obsidian includes a mix of various other elements but in much smaller quantities. The specific composition can vary based on the particular mix of elements in the lava from which the obsidian formed, leading to different types and colors of obsidian. For instance, the presence of iron and magnesium typically gives obsidian a darker shade.

Unlike man-made glasses, which often have a uniform internal structure, obsidian can contain subtle layers and variations caused by the unpredictable flow of the lava as it cooled down. These variations can sometimes be observed in the form of bands or waves within the glass.

Credit: Glasshouse Salon.

Characteristics of Obsidian

Physical Properties

Glassy Texture : One of the most striking features of obsidian is its smooth, glassy texture, which gives it a reflective and shiny appearance. This texture results from the rapid cooling of the lava, which prevents crystal formation.

: One of the most striking features of obsidian is its smooth, glassy texture, which gives it a reflective and shiny appearance. This texture results from the rapid cooling of the lava, which prevents crystal formation. Sharp Edges : Obsidian tends to fracture with very sharp edges, a property known as a conchoidal fracture. This characteristic, where the rock breaks along curved surfaces, is typical of glass and some other types of rock. The edges can be so sharp that they were historically used for cutting and piercing tools and are still used in some types of surgical scalpels.

: Obsidian tends to fracture with very sharp edges, a property known as a conchoidal fracture. This characteristic, where the rock breaks along curved surfaces, is typical of glass and some other types of rock. The edges can be so sharp that they were historically used for cutting and piercing tools and are still used in some types of surgical scalpels. Hardness: On the Mohs scale of mineral hardness, obsidian typically falls between 5 and 6, making it relatively hard but also brittle. This hardness allows it to be shaped and polished for various decorative purposes.

Chemical Properties

Silica Content : Obsidian has a high silica content, generally around 70-75%. This high percentage of silicon dioxide is what gives the rock its glassy nature.

: Obsidian has a high silica content, generally around 70-75%. This high percentage of silicon dioxide is what gives the rock its glassy nature. Chemical Composition: The chemical composition of obsidian can vary, but it primarily consists of SiO2 (silicon dioxide), along with traces of other oxides like Al2O3 (aluminum oxide) and Fe3O4 (iron oxide).

Color Variations

Color Range : While typically dark in color, often black or very dark brown, obsidian can come in a variety of colors including green, brown, red, and even translucent. These colors are determined by the presence of impurities or inclusions in the glass. For example, iron and magnesium typically give obsidian a darker color.

: While typically dark in color, often black or very dark brown, obsidian can come in a variety of colors including green, brown, red, and even translucent. These colors are determined by the presence of impurities or inclusions in the glass. For example, iron and magnesium typically give obsidian a darker color. Unique Color Patterns: Certain types of obsidian display unique color patterns and effects, such as the rainbow sheen in rainbow obsidian or the snowflake-like inclusions in snowflake obsidian. These patterns are the result of microscopic inclusions of minerals or gas bubbles.

Structural Features

Amorphous Structure : Unlike crystalline rocks, obsidian has an amorphous structure, meaning its atoms are not arranged in a regular lattice. This lack of crystallinity is what qualifies it as a mineraloid rather than a true mineral.

: Unlike crystalline rocks, obsidian has an amorphous structure, meaning its atoms are not arranged in a regular lattice. This lack of crystallinity is what qualifies it as a mineraloid rather than a true mineral. Layering and Banding: In some cases, obsidian may show layering or banding, which reflects the flow and cooling history of the lava from which it formed. These bands can sometimes be observed as subtle waves or lines within the stone.

Stability and Weathering

Devitrification : Over time, obsidian can undergo a process known as devitrification, where it slowly crystallizes, especially when exposed to water. This process can alter its appearance and properties.

: Over time, obsidian can undergo a process known as devitrification, where it slowly crystallizes, especially when exposed to water. This process can alter its appearance and properties. Hydration and Perlite Formation: Obsidian absorbs water over time, a process that can lead to the formation of perlite, a type of volcanic glass with a high water content. This change is often used in archaeological dating through a method called obsidian hydration dating.

How to Identify Obsidian

To identify obsidian:

Step 1: Observe the Texture

Look for a Glassy Surface : One of the most distinctive features of obsidian is its smooth, glass-like texture. It should be glossy and reflective, much like a piece of man-made glass.

: One of the most distinctive features of obsidian is its smooth, glass-like texture. It should be glossy and reflective, much like a piece of man-made glass. Feel the Surface: Running your fingers over obsidian should give you a sense of its smoothness, comparable to touching a piece of polished glass.

Step 2: Examine the Color

Identify the Color : Obsidian predominantly appears in dark colors, typically black or dark brown. However, it can also be found in other colors like green, red, or even translucent varieties.

: Obsidian predominantly appears in dark colors, typically black or dark brown. However, it can also be found in other colors like green, red, or even translucent varieties. Look for Color Variations: Check for any unique color patterns or inclusions, such as the snowflake patterns in snowflake obsidian or the iridescent sheen in rainbow obsidian.

Step 3: Check the Edges

Look for Sharp Edges : Obsidian fractures with very sharp, curved edges due to its conchoidal fracture pattern. Be careful when handling to avoid cuts.

: Obsidian fractures with very sharp, curved edges due to its conchoidal fracture pattern. Be careful when handling to avoid cuts. Examine the Fracture Patterns: The edges and fracture surfaces of obsidian should display a characteristic smooth and curved appearance, similar to broken glass.

Step 4: Test the Hardness

Use the Mohs Scale of Hardness : Obsidian generally ranks between 5 and 6 on the Mohs hardness scale. It can scratch materials like glass or plastic but can be scratched by harder substances like steel.

: Obsidian generally ranks between 5 and 6 on the Mohs hardness scale. It can scratch materials like glass or plastic but can be scratched by harder substances like steel. Perform a Scratch Test: If possible, carefully try to scratch the surface with a known material of a specific hardness to gauge where it fits on the Mohs scale.

Step 5: Consider the Weight and Density

Feel the Weight : Obsidian is denser than most types of glass, giving it a surprisingly heavy feel for its size.

: Obsidian is denser than most types of glass, giving it a surprisingly heavy feel for its size. Compare with Similar Sized Rocks: If you have other rocks of similar size, compare their weights. Obsidian will usually feel heavier than rocks like pumice, which is also a volcanic product.

Uses of Obsidian

Obsidian projectile point. Credit: National Parks Gallery.

Historically, obsidian was prized for its ability to fracture into pieces with razor-sharp edges, making it ideal for crafting tools and weapons such as arrowheads, spear points, knives, and scrapers. This same quality has led to its use in surgical instruments, where obsidian blades, finer than the best steel scalpels, offer precision cutting with minimal tissue damage. In the realm of art and decoration, the glossy appearance of obsidian is always been alluring, leading to its wide use in jewelry, decorative items, small statues, and figurines. Archaeologically, obsidian is significant in dating methods; obsidian hydration dating helps determine the age of artifacts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, obsidian stands out as a unique and multifaceted material. Its formation from volcanic processes, diverse physical and chemical properties, historical significance, and varied applications, from ancient tools to modern artistic and surgical uses, showcase its importance across different fields.