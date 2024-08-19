Facebook

Titanium a metal as strong as steel but nearly half the weight, has become a crucial material in industries ranging from aerospace to medicine. It’s also one of the coolest-looking metals out there.

Believe it or not, this is titanium, though it’s not exactly natural titanium. It was obtained through a process called the iodide process (or crystal bar process), unlike natural titanium, which is usually found chemically bonded in various ways found in rock ores. For more information, check out this video.

Titanium was first discovered in 1791 by British clergyman and amateur mineralogist William Gregor. While examining black sand from the banks of a stream in Cornwall, he identified a new metal, which he initially named “menachanite” after the local parish of Manaccan. Unbeknownst to Gregor, across the English Channel, the German chemist Martin Heinrich Klaproth independently discovered the same metal a few years later and named it “titanium” after the Titans of Greek mythology, symbolizing its immense strength.

The metal is recognized for its high strength and low weight which makes it ideal for several industrial applications. It’s also quite ductile and has a high melting point and low electrical and thermal conductivity. However, for over a century, titanium remained a laboratory curiosity.

A piece of crystalline titanium, grown by the Arkel-de Boer process. This process is used to refine various metals. Image credits: Paul / Flickr.

Its extraction and processing were too complex and costly for any practical application. It wasn’t until the 1940s, during World War II, that titanium began to attract serious attention. The aerospace industry, in particular, recognized the metal’s potential. Its high strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to corrosion made it ideal for aircraft manufacturing. The advent of the Kroll process in 1940, which made titanium extraction more economically viable, marked the beginning of the metal’s commercial exploitation.

Titanium “sponge”, made by the Kroll process. CC BY 3.0

Titanium and aircraft

During World War II and the 1950s and 1960s, the Soviet Union started using titanium more and more for military and submarine applications. At the same time, engineers were starting to realize that titanium has a lot of useful applications in aircraft.

Aluminum, previously the metal of choice, started to reach its limitations, particularly in high-performance military aircraft that required both strength and lightness.

Titanium offered a perfect solution. Its ability to withstand extreme temperatures without losing strength made it ideal for jet engines and airframes. During the Cold War, titanium became a strategic material. The U.S. military used it extensively in the construction of high-performance aircraft like the SR-71 Blackbird, a reconnaissance plane that could fly faster than three times the speed of sound. The Soviets, aware of titanium’s strategic importance, also ramped up their production, leading to a global arms race in titanium supply.

An SR-71B trainer over the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California in 1994. CC BY 3.0.

Today, titanium remains a vital component in the aerospace industry. It’s used in everything from the fuselage to landing gear and engine components. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, for example, is composed of about 15% titanium by weight.

Titanium in medicine

It’s not just aircraft, titanium is important in a very different application as well: medicine. Titanium is one of the few materials that the human body doesn’t reject, making it the go-to metal for medical implants. In fact, its biocompatibility has revolutionized some fields of medicine.

In the 1950s, Swedish orthopedic surgeon Dr. Per-Ingvar Brånemark, an anatomy professor studying microcirculation in bone tissue, inadvertently discovered titanium’s unique property: osseointegration. When titanium is implanted into bone, the surrounding bone tissue naturally grows to form a strong bond with the metal. That’s why you can have titanium implants to help bone healing. This discovery even led to the widespread use of titanium in dental implants, where the metal forms a stable anchor for artificial teeth.

The success of titanium in dentistry paved the way for its use in orthopedic implants, such as hip and knee replacements. These implants, which can last for decades, have transformed the lives of millions of people by restoring mobility and reducing pain. Moreover, titanium’s corrosion resistance ensures that these implants remain safe and effective inside the body, without degrading over time.

Beyond orthopedics, titanium is also used in cardiovascular implants, such as pacemaker cases and heart valve components, where the metal’s non-reactive nature ensures it won’t interfere with the body’s delicate systems.

Medical screws and plates used to repair wrist fractures. Scale is in centimeters. CC BY 3.0

Plenty of other uses for titanium

Titanium’s unique properties make it invaluable across various industries beyond aerospace and medicine. In the chemical processing industry, where corrosive environments are common, titanium’s resistance to chemicals ensures long-lasting equipment and reduced maintenance costs. Its use in heat exchangers, reactors, and piping systems is essential for industries dealing with harsh substances like chlorine, seawater, and strong acids.

The marine industry also benefits from titanium’s properties. Submarines, ships, and offshore oil rigs all rely on titanium to resist the corrosive effects of seawater. Titanium is also used in desalination plants, where its resistance to both corrosion and high temperatures makes it ideal for converting seawater into drinkable water.

In the fashion industry, titanium has made its mark in the design of durable and lightweight eyeglass frames, watches, and jewelry. Titanium’s hypoallergenic properties make it a preferred choice for individuals with sensitive skin, ensuring comfort without sacrificing style.

While titanium’s industrial applications are impressive, its influence extends to everyday consumer products as well. For instance, titanium is a popular material in the manufacturing of high-end sporting goods, such as golf clubs, tennis rackets, and bicycles. Its combination of lightness and strength allows athletes to perform at their best while reducing the risk of injury.

