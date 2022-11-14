Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

On Tuesday, the U.N. will officially recognize a historic milestone with eight billion people living on Earth. In only 11 years, the worldwide human population has swelled by another one billion. For comparison, it took humans roughly 300,000 years since we first evolved to reach the first billion and another 120 years to reach the two-billion mark just before the Great Depression in the 1920s.

Reading these dizzying figures can be highly concerning, provoking anxiety around overpopulation. But how concerned, really, should we be about overpopulation?

Human population has doubled since only five decades ago

The menacing specter of overpopulation is by no stretch of the imagination something new. People have been complaining about overpopulation for centuries. In 1798, English scholar Thomas Malthus published his landmark paper An Essay on the Principle of Population around the time the world’s population was nearing its first billion, writing “the power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man.”

Then the Industrial Revolution happened and the population’s rate of growth went into overdrive, and with each added billion, the Malthusian principle was invariably revisited — and it kind of makes sense. The basic point is simple and intuitive enough: we have a finite planet, with finite space and resources. It follows that you can’t have infinite population growth.

But now that we’ve crossed the 8-billion mark, almost none of the gloomy predictions put forth by Malthus and his followers have come true. In fact, if anything the opposite is true. The pessimists thought that as the population rises, so will starvation and death rates, along with increasing political upheaval across the world culminating in never-ending wars over resources.

Instead here’s what happened:

From 1990 to 2015, the global extreme-poverty rate fell by more than half, with more than one billion people escaping poverty. During that time, the population has grown by nearly 3 billion.

Over the last two centuries, literacy has spread from a group of wealthy elite citizens to a reality where eight out of 10 people can read. Less than five percent of Americans earned a bachelor’s degree in 1940. In 2015, it reached one-third.The number of deaths caused by natural disasters nowadays is only 25 percent of what it was 100 years ago.

More than a century ago, child mortality rates were still exceeding 10% – even in high-income countries such as the US and the UK. But thanks to modern medicine, and better public safety in general, this number has been reduced to almost zero in rich countries.

The world’s population has been growing at a furious rate thanks to advances in technology and manufacturing. During Malthus’ days, over 90% of the U.S. population lived on farms where they produced their own food to eat. Malthus was stuck in that paradigm for food production, which serves to explain his concerns. But today, only 2% of the population produces all the food we eat. Through the use of technology, each farmer is able to feed 155 people today, compared to 1940, when one farmer could feed only 19 people. Innovations in animal and crop genetics, chemicals, equipment, and farm organization have allowed total agricultural output to nearly triple between 1948 and 2015—even as the amount of labor and land (two major inputs) used in farming declined by about 75% and 24%, respectively.

There’s no such thing as infinite population growth

While the rate of absolute growth (the actual number of people) is similar to that seen in previous decades, the growth rate in percentiles is falling continuously. As of 2019, the global population growth rate has fallen below 1%, less than half the peak growth rate of 2.3% from the 1960s.

Every two years, the U.N. releases its World Population Prospects. The latest report was supposed to be released in 2021 but was delayed due to the pandemic. It was released this year in July, projecting that the global population will peak in 2086 at just over 10.4 billion people. In its previous release, the U.N. projected that the world population would reach that many people in 2100 and would not yet have peaked. There’s a good chance the population will actually peak much earlier than the current projection.

The major revision is owed to the fact that the U.N. expects fertility rates to fall more quickly in low-income countries. In 1950, the average woman gave birth around 5 times, whereas in 2021 this global figure hovers at around just 2.3 births per woman. This is mainly because of women’s improved access to education and contraception.

In industrialized societies where women have opportunities outside of housework, the average family size is quite small. In fact, it’s below the replacement level, meaning each set of two parents has fewer than two children required to keep the population size constant. Fertility rates are below the replacement level in many other regions, including Australia, Europe, North America, and some parts of Asia.

Elsewhere, however, the population keeps growing, explaining the still relatively high growth rate. Africa has, by far, the fastest-growing population and is projected to house 38% of the world’s population by the end of the century. By 2050, by U.N.’s estimates, just eight countries will be responsible for more than half of the world’s population. These are India, China, Pakistan, the Philippines, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Egypt.

Overpopulation can be a big problem — but probably not because of the reasons you think

The problem isn’t that the population would grow too large to feed or house. The challenge is providing a gold standard to each and every one of these people in a sustainable manner. An American’s carbon footprint is more than three times that of an Indian, and if everyone enjoyed the same standard of living as the average American we’d need five Earths, according to the NGO Global Footprint Network. This would make climate change impossible to manage, but the situation isn’t actually hopeless.

Green and sustainable technologies have advanced immensely. Consider the fact that, in the last decade alone, solar energy has experienced an average annual growth rate of 33%. There are now more than 3.5 million solar installations in the United States, enough energy to power more than 18 million homes. It would be overly pessimistic to think we won’t be able to make a full transition to renewable energy by the time the world population peaks some 60 years from now, and that’s not mentioning other advances in fields like fusion energy, artificial intelligence, and genetic engineering, as well as the kind of breakthroughs we can’t imagine at this point because they would be so revolutionary. Remember what the world looked like 60 years ago (there was no such thing as the internet, for instance). Look at how far we’ve come!

That’s not to say any of this will be easy. For one, it will be damned expensive. According to the World Energy Outlook 2021, we need $30.3 trillion of investment in clean energy and infrastructure by 2030.

The burden of cost will only get heavier as we grapple with the hidden cost of population growth: population aging. The share of old people in society will grow year by year while that of young people will follow the opposite trend, decreasing due to fertility rates below the replacement level. As such, there will be a much greater demand for health and elder-care services, which will have to be paid for by a shrinking tax base of working people. But this too is a challenge that we can overcome.

Cities will have to be redesigned to accommodate a standard of living that is comfortable for an aging population. As life expectancy increases, there should be a focus on increasing the number of quality-adjusted life years, meaning people should not only live longer but longer in good health too. This way, the retirement age could be extended, lessening the burden on the welfare and pension systems. Automation using robots and AI could also lead to tremendous boosts in productivity, so we can continue to raise GDP despite having fewer working people.

The fear of overpopulation is very overblown, as it’s always been for centuries. What’s different now is the elephant in the room: climate change. And we now have a problem with climate change not because there are more people, but rather because of the way we’ve chosen to use resources and energy so far. If we can solve that, there’s a good chance we can enter a new age of prosperity of the same magnitude as that from the early 20th century. Now, all that remains is for us to rise to the challenge.