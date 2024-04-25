Facebook

There are a lot of scummy things in this world, but stealing dogs has to be somewhere near the top. The American Kennel Club says reports of dog theft have been increasing by over 20 % per year in the United States, since 2021. This trend has been amplified by high demand for certain breeds, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when a lot of people felt lonely, and the potential financial gains associated with stealing and reselling dogs.

Although many legislations across the world treat dogs as property, merely a step above a TV or phone, for caretakers, the emotional shock of losing their pets can be earth-shattering. A new study set out to measure just how harsh this sense of loss can be — and it can be as bad as it gets.

The study concluded that the emotional distress dog owners experience when their pets are stolen is comparable to the grief felt when losing a close human relative. These findings underscore the profound bond between humans and their canine companions, which can be just as strong as a family relationship.

“People who have had their dogs stolen go through so many emotions. Initially, there is disbelief and a sense that their dog must have followed a scent somewhere and become lost by accident. However, for some people, their dogs were stolen from their homes when the house was locked, meaning their properties were violated as well as their closest companions stolen,” Dr. Lindsey Roberts, human-animal bond expert and Senior Lecturer at the University of the West of England, told ZME Science. “When the realization hits, people experience intense anger, disbelief, despair, and a deep feeling of helplessness. ‘Where has my dog gone? How could someone do this to us? I just wish I knew whether they were dead, so I could grieve the loss instead of having this enormous hole in my life,’ were common statements and themes we encountered.” “It is heartbreaking to hear. If you’re not a dog person, it can be difficult to empathize with how much companion animals mean to someone, but for most, they are an integral part of our lives. Dogs are valued family members and often, we have a closer bond with our animals than some of our family and closest friends. For lots of people, dogs are their sole comfort and companion, and we take our responsibility as their caregivers seriously. . . imagine losing this relationship because someone wanted to breed your dog for financial gain or use them as ‘bait’ in dog fight training. . . it is terrible.”

Understanding the depth of grief

The study was led by Akaanksha Venkatramanan of the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Dr. Roberts. It involved a total of 250 dog owners from the UK who had experienced dog theft within the past five years. Participants were recruited through social media platforms, flyers in veterinary clinics, and dog parks.

To measure the sense of grief experienced by the participants, the study employed several well-established psychological scales. One key tool was the Inventory of Complicated Grief (ICG), a validated scale that measures grief symptoms that interfere with daily functioning. Additionally, participants completed the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) to assess the overall stress level associated with the theft, and a series of bespoke questionnaires designed to capture specific emotions and challenges related to the loss of a pet.

However, this was not easy to do as many dog owners were so grief-stricken that they had difficulties doing interviews.

“I did not anticipate that the victims of dog theft would be so traumatized that many would not be able to speak to a researcher about what had happened to them. I thought that given the rise of dog theft, people would be as angry as me, be ready to act, and the study would gather a lot of heat very quickly. But I think people were scared to take part and their experiences were still very raw or under significant police investigation. Some people, we had to turn away from supporting the research as they had lost jobs and their homes because of what had happened to them, and that was very hard to hear. I think everyone involved in this research cried a lot during this series of studies!” Roberts said.

The study concluded that the emotional impact of dog theft on owners is profound and complex, often resulting in severe and prolonged grief comparable to the loss of a human loved one. In some cases, the feeling of profound loss surpassed the grief associated with the death of a friend or relative. Dog theft is not merely a loss of property but a significant emotional trauma affecting mental health and well-being.

Societal and legal challenges

The researchers identified a range of emotional responses from sadness and despair to numbness and anxiety, similar to those experienced after the death of a human loved one. However, these emotions carry a distinctive quality due to society’s differing views on the loss of humans versus animals. Dog owners are often reluctant to reveal the true extent of their grief to other people lest they be judged.

The grief could be made worse depending on the circumstances of the theft. Using physical force or unlawfully entering someone’s home without consent generally made the experience worse. The lack of support from the police due to their limited jurisdiction also complicates the emotional recovery. Current dog theft laws in the UK typically classify dogs as property, equating their theft with the loss of an inanimate object like a bicycle.

“I would like to advocate for dogs and other companion animals to be seen as the sentient animals that they are not property that does not live, breathe, feel, or have a central nervous system! The difference between a stolen bike versus a stolen cocker spaniel is enormous!” Roberts said. “It might be hard for animals to get the same consideration as a missing person, but a set protocol for people to use upon the theft of their dog would enable them to access support that is available and work with the police rather than trying to track down their animals ‘blind’ to what to do at an intensely distressing part of their lives, would be a great start for all involved.” “Ultimately, we need tougher sentencing for people who steal dogs and for that to happen, the psychological distress needs to be recognized, this is why I started this study and Akaanksha was able to expertly deliver it.”

In the face of dog theft, owners are also at risk of developing long-term psychological issues, such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Post Grief Disorder, especially if their pet is never found and there is no closure. The study suggests that these owners endure a form of disenfranchised grief and ambiguous loss — similar to those grieving a missing child or loved one — due to the lack of closure.

Coping is hard, but there are ways

Despite these challenges, the study notes that dog owners can employ various coping mechanisms, such as using social media to continue the search for their missing pet. These actions reflect similar strategies used by families of missing persons.

The researchers have now developed the first ‘Dog Theft Impact Scale (DTIS)’, which will soon be published. This is a tool designed to evaluate the specific support needs of individuals affected by dog theft, focusing on emotional support, practical guidance for searching, and long-term coping strategies. The tool can be used in subsequent studies and offers support for anyone affected by dog theft.

“I am in the process of validating this questionnaire with other health psychology researchers, but we do need more people to come forwards and complete it for us. The usual grief models of support apply, but with two key differences; 1) The missing ‘person’ is their dog, not a human, therefore, someone is very unlikely to get the same level of support as in a missing person case, aside from support groups where it has happened to other people too e.g. ‘DogLost’ and ‘Missing dogs UK’ etc, and 2) Where their dog is may never be known, so disenfranchised grief is common, and acceptance and closure might need to happen even in the absence of this information, if the ‘owner’ is going to move forwards with their life. Moving forwards is extremely difficult for victims of this crime but the Pet Loss Service is available to people who have lost a dog and more support can be found here: Blue Cross Pet Loss Support | Pet Loss or call 0800 096 6606,” Roberts said.

“Once the human distress has been recognized, we need to think about the animals’ welfare. Outcomes for stolen dogs are not good — ultimately dog thieves do not have the dog’s wellbeing at the forefront of their minds. They are thinking about profit from breeding or an animal helping them win their next dog fight.” “In the end, Lola was dumped and through her microchip, was returned to Lydia, which is an incredible outcome, but many more are forced to breed litter after litter until they perish. The threat of identification also means they do not receive quality veterinary care. Many more die but we will never know what happens to them because of the nature of dog theft.”

Next, the researchers will conduct more studies on dog theft and the painful experience it can cause. If you’d like to participate, email Lindsey.Roberts@uwe.ac.uk.

The new findings appeared in the journal Human—Animal Interactions.

