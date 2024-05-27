Facebook

Animal-assisted therapy (AAT) is more than just a good idea. From reducing anxiety and depression to enhancing social skills and emotional resilience, therapy animals offer unique therapeutic benefits.

The preferred animals are usually dogs and cats. But increasingly, researchers are looking at other animals — including cows. In fact, “cow cuddling” seems to be a growing trend, but it’s still understudied. Originating from the Dutch practice of “koeknuffelen,” cow cuddling involves humans engaging in therapeutic interactions with cows and bulls. In a new study, a team of researchers from the US wanted to see what are the benefits of bovine-assisted therapy.

Bonding with bovines

Dr. Katherine Compitus, Clinical Assistant Professor at New York University, and Dr. Sonya Bierbower, Associate Professor at United States Military Academy West Point, examined the behavioral and cognitive traits of cattle who work as therapy animals.

For most people, it started out as an unusual experience, Compitus tells ZME Science. But it wasn’t long before the benefits of cow cuddling started showing.

“Because each of the steers is over 1200 lbs in size, bovine-assisted therapy looks very different than it may look with a smaller animal like a rabbit. Most participants had never had a close interaction with a cow and they came in with preconceived notions about what a bull would do. Those who expected aggressive animals were very surprised at how docile and friendly the bulls are. Some generalized their experience to the way humans often have preconceived notions about each other. Another person found that interacting with a large animal helped her overcome her own fears.”

Adorable cows can make excellent therapy animals. Image credits: Annie Spratt.

They worked with two steers — young neutered male cattle — and 11 people aged 13 to 79. The steers are pets and “thrive on interactions with people,” the researcher says, and they behave just like pets.

“They were never forced to interact, they were able to walk away from the people at any time. The steers chose to spend time with the people, licking them, nuzzling the people, and soliciting petting. The people spoke to the steers, pet them, brushed them, and gave them treats.”

The researcher notes that participants benefit from interacting with the animals, despite not knowing what to expect in the beginning.

“The study showed that farm animal therapy may be an effective and, as of yet, untapped therapeutic model. The results show that there may be a therapeutic benefit for people who come from urban environments. They may greatly benefit from trips outside the city to interact with animal species that they are not very familiar with,” Compitus told ZME Science.

Understanding the cuddly co-facilitators

However, the researchers also wanted to understand the behavior of the bovines. This is important because the animals are not just there as a prop, they play an active role in therapy — so understanding their behavior is essential.

“We do not use animals,” Compitus tells us. “We include them in therapy. They are our co-facilitators.”

It’s easy to know what humans are thinking — you can just ask them — but cow behavior was more difficult to understand. For instance, cows move their ears or tails when they are happy, but they also do it when they are anxious or when they want to swat away a fly. So the two scientists followed cows closely and tried to interpret their behaviors based on the surrounding context.

Overall, the bovines seemed to constantly enjoy the attention and cuddling they got from humans.

“The cows rarely disengaged, even if they moved away slightly they always appeared interested in interacting with the people. They had several acres where the could run but they chose to remain within a few feet of the human participants at all times.”

There was a surprise. The results showed that female-identified participants found a greater benefit from interacting with the steers than those who identified as male, the researchers say.

However, this could be saying more about humans than about cows, Compitus suspects.

“We cannot be certain why the steers showed a preference for women. Our theory is that people who identify as female are more likely to have nurturing-type behaviors. In many places in the world, women are the primary caretakers of vulnerable family members (children, older adults, etc). Men are expected to be more stoic and reserved with their emotions.”

“We believe that this study reflects the internalization of societal expectations on both men and women. To clarify, men certainly interacted with the steers, but their perceptions of those interactions were more transactional and the perceptions of the women in the study were more relational.”

Better for humans, better for cows

Image credits: Han Mengqi.

The findings from this research suggest that bovine-assisted therapy could be a valuable addition to the repertoire of therapeutic practices. The unique interactions between humans and cows offer a different dimension of therapy that can complement existing methods. As the field of animal-assisted therapy continues to evolve, it is crucial to consider and integrate these new insights, promoting a more comprehensive and humane approach to mental health and well-being.

“There is very little information on the therapeutic benefits of interacting with species of animals other than cats, dogs, rabbits, and horses. This study helps to increase our scope to include the therapeutic benefits of interacting with other species of animals, most particularly animals that are traditionally considered livestock. We also hope that this study helps to increase the awareness of animal sentience, consciousness and emotions so that people can become more aware that these are feeling beings whose needs we must always consider.”

Dr. Compitus and Dr. Bierbower’s research also highlights a significant and often overlooked aspect of animal-assisted therapy: the mutual benefit for both humans and animals involved. This reciprocal relationship ensures that the animals’ well-being is prioritized, fostering a respectful and nurturing environment that enhances the therapeutic experience.

“I just want to reiterate that we never USE animals in animal-assisted therapy. This is a mutually beneficial relationship and the welfare of the animals involved is very important. We want to make sure that our interactions are always anti-oppressive and that the animal is never forced to participate and has the option to disengage at any time.”

By continuing to explore and understand these relationships, we can enhance the effectiveness of therapy programs and promote a more compassionate approach to both mental health care and animal care, the researchers conclude.

Journal Reference: Compitus, Katherine; Bierbower, Sonya, ‘Cow Cuddling: Cognitive Considerations in Bovine-Assisted Therapy,’ Human-Animal Interactions, 22 May (2024). DOI: 10.1079/hai.2024.0016

