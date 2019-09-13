A newly discovered comet heading towards the orbit of Mars has scientists working to confirm whether it came from outside the solar system, a likely prospect that would make it the second time astronomers see an interstellar visitor on its way past the sun.

The comet, firstdetected by Crimean astronomer Gennady Borisov, follows a highly curved pathbarreling in the sun’s direction at unusually high speeds, evidence that itoriginated beyond the solar system.

“We’ve been scrambling here at the University of Hawaii to get observations to make position measurements,” said Karen Meech, an astronomer at the university whose team concluded that the object classifies as a comet. “Every time a new comet is discovered, everybody starts to try and get data so that you can get the orbit.”

An apparent amalgam of ice and dust, the comet is expected to make its closest approach to the sun on December 8, putting it 190 million miles (300 million km) from Earth, on a route believed unique to such objects of interstellar origin.

The cometis now heading toward the inner solar system and will enter it on Oct. 26 fromabove at roughly a 40-degree angle relative to the ecliptic plane. That’s theplane in which the Earth and planets orbit the Sun.

It wasestablished as being cometary due to its fuzzy appearance, which indicates thatthe object has a central icy body that is producing a surrounding cloud of dustand particles as it approaches the Sun and heats up.

Onceconfirmed interstellar, the comet – dubbed C/2019 Q4 by astronomers – wouldbecome only the second such body ever observed by scientists. The first was acigar-shaped comet dubbed ‘Oumuamua – a name of Hawaiian origin meaning amessenger from afar arriving first – that sailed into our planetaryneighborhood in 2017.

“It’s going to be a nice Christmas comet,” says astronomer Michele Bannister of Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland. “We’ll be able to observe it for probably a year, which is really different from ‘Oumuamua.”

Unlike‘Oumuamua, which visited the solar system for only a week, the newfound cometwill linger near Mars’ orbit for almost a year, giving scientists ample time tocharacterize its chemical signatures and seek further clues about its origin.

