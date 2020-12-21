Get more science news like this... Join the ZME newsletter for amazing science news, features, and exclusive scoops. More than 40,000 subscribers can't be wrong. Daily Weekly I have read and agree to the terms & conditions. Leave this field empty if you're human:

Agora, an app where amateur and professional photographers can share their unique vision of the world, invited its users to submit snaps of animals for a contest called #Animals2020. They eventually received 13,888 submissions, which were narrowed down to a shortlist of 50 contestants after the app’s users held a vote. From fluffy cows to relatable primates, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best photos from the contest.

Winner: ‘Iguana’ by @jjnmatt (Indonesia). ‘The iguana conveys the beauty and uniqueness of nature,’ said the photographer.

Location: Surin, Thailand. ‘The province of Surin is well-known for its elephants. Traveling to this province would be incomplete without a visit to the Ban Ta Klang Elephant village. I wanted to show how the elephants have become symbols of beauty, grace and elegance despite their gigantic size,’ said photographer @mannylibrodo (Philippines).



Location: Kebun binatang Taman Satwa Jurug, Indonesia. ‘Jurug Zoo is a popular destination for our local community and is often used for educational purposes for students to introduce animals and the environment,’ said photographer @cymot (Indonesia).

Location: Armenian Church, Old Dhaka, Bangladesh. ‘My friend and I were chatting on the forecourt of the church. I noticed this dog lying on his master’s grave. Immediately I went home to look for my camera and, with the permission of the church officials, took the picture,’ @saiful0007 (Bangladesh).

Location: Sevilla zoo, Spain. Credit: @mohamedtazi (Morroco).

Location: Dobbiaco Lake, Italy. By @alan_gallo (Italy).





Location: Imire Rhino & Wildlife Conservation, Zimbabwe. Credit: @_kennyc_ (UK).

Location: Sipadan Island, Malaysia. Credit: @alexdemartin (Spain).

Location: Chamonix, France. ‘I was so happy to spot my first ibex. After hiking for an hour and a half, I began to doubt I would see any. Literally one minute later, at the bend of a large rock, he was there, grazing his grass quietly right next to me!’ said photorapher @onkwelphoto (France).

Location: Gondwana Game Reserve, South Africa. Credit: @frenchcliche (South Africa).





Location: Kedoya Utara, Indonesia. Credit: @prabuds (Indonesia).



Location: Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana. Credit: @superiaia (Italy).

Location: Smoker Island, Wales, UK. ‘I love wildlife and wildlife photography with a passion I wanted to capture unique, powerful portrait of a puffin this was caught my eye and stood tall for perfect puffin portrait,’ said photographer @hb_photography (UK).

Location: Iceland. ‘I went looking for this little one for days, when suddenly through the glass of the car and I saw it perched on a slope. I ran and lay a meter from it while I was eating, that’s how I managed to catch this magnificent moment,’ said photographer @photoepb (Spain).

Location: Murtosa, Portugal. ‘Here is farmer Silvina with her Black turkey, which was brought to Portugal about 500 years ago when Spanish discoverers returned from their first forays into Central America,’ said @jorgebacelar (Portugal).

Location: Jaipur, India. ‘The rhesus macaque’s typical diet consists of roots, fruits, seeds, and bark, but also insects and small animals,’ said photographer @beyond_imagina (India).

Location: Machu Picchu, Peru. Credit: @josuozkaritz (Spain).

Location: Kruger National Park, South Africa. Credit: @joeshellyy (UK).



Location: UK





Location: Breeding Panda Center, Chengdu, China. ‘It was a rainy day without many pandas walking around. What could I do, impossible to force a wild animal to show up or to pose! I was already grateful to visit this place and support those wonderful animals. Suddenly, the young panda went out from the forest. This was the best moment I remember and I was glad I could have captured it in my camera,’ said photographer @polatina (Poland).