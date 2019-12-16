Image credits: Brandi Redd / Unsplash.

It would come at a shock to most people, but accessing scientific papers and journals can be very expensive. A single paper goes for $30 and above, and annual journal subscription can cost in the thousands. As a result, many universities pay huge amounts of money to access the scientific journals they want.

This system has many critics throughout academia, but reform is not easy to find, and the sheer complexity of the scientific publishing world makes it difficult to find solutions that work for everybody.

The interplay between different types of journals is also not always clear. For instance, in order to understand how smaller journals can help large journals succeed, we must first look at the concept of semiperiphery, which has been introduced by Immanuel Wallerstein in the field of International Relations.

In his world’s system theory, Wallerstein classifies states accordingto three distinct categories: core states, semiperipheral states and peripheralstates.

The first ones are those rich and developed countries that benefit from theexistence of an open market and a capitalist system, whereas the peripheralstates are those focusing on labor intensive production and extraction of rawmaterials, and do not benefit from the capitalist system in place.

Wallerstein proposed that the system is held in place by semiperipheral states, which are fluid entities that can aim at becoming core states. They are the structural elements of the system, the connection between the two worlds that help to avoid a global scale revolution.

Understanding this notion is important because the existenceof low impact journals is a sign that peripheral entities desire of becomingcore entities within the scientific publishing system. In other words,peripheral journals constitute the scientific publishing semiperiphery, as theyaspire to becoming core, highly profitable journals.

Following this logic, hegemonic journals, such as Science, Cell, and Nature (“the scientific publishing triumvirate” as Prof. Randy Schekman has defined them), benefit from the existence of smaller journals.

The very existence of these journals is a sign that evensmaller publishers, individual scientists or people with knowledge of thescientific publishing system wish to make money by setting up yet anotherjournal. This push from the bottom provides a great boost for big brandedjournals.

Smaller publishers cannot compete with Nature, Science orCell. Though, they provide the foundation for their business model – and thescientific publishing system as a whole ­– to be held in place. InWallerstein’s terms, although they unwittingly constitute the scientificperiphery – they have little chances of becoming as profitable as theaforementioned big players –, they place themselves as the structuralsemiperiphery.

Basically, as long as scientists are willing to transformresearch into a business – i.e. by setting up journals ­of any kind,open-access or not – high impact journals will indirectly benefit.

The idea is after all rather simple: the existence ofreplicas can be detrimental for a leading brand, when this has an impact on itsbusiness (for instance the sale of fake wines affectsthe wine market), it can also be favorable if it increases the awareness ofa brand.

Here is an illustrative example: unofficial replicas of famous football team’s t-shirtsare sold all over the world for little money. Although this may seem to limitthe selling potential of these branded teams, the sales of unofficialmerchandise may actually increase – or help to maintain ­– the awareness of abrand, which in turn generates sales via official means.

Small journals that use the same communicative strategies ofbig journals, in fact help big journals to maintain their popularity and gaintraction.

This system has further downsides. As big journals are ableimpose their model, the existence of a scientific semiperiphery further limitsthe usage of a different way to communicate scientific discoveries. As thelanguage used in research papers has to accommodate the length, the style (andsexiness) of a journal, the ways of publishing scientific results have become extremelylimited, if not completely standardized.

First of all, science must be communicated rigorously in English, thus decreasing the spread of locally relevant knowledge. The implementation of international standards further helps maintaining Western hegemony in scientific production, the existence of a “publish or perish” culture, and the fact that scientific publications have become more important than research itself, with dangerous implications for the whole scientific production (the issue has been discussed in details here).

Finally, this has implicationsfor the education of young scientists, who are increasingly undertakingcourses to learn how to write papers, how to get their research published, etc.This may be a strong limitation for a scientist’s potential, as it underminesthe creative process that may be fundamental for new scientific revolutions totake place.

After all, limiting the expressive potential of scientistsmay be the ultimate goal of high impact journals, as the next scientificrevolution could be one that eradicates their existence.

Even if we think about new, open platforms to publishscience, such as Arxiv, they still make use oflanguage structures that are indirectly imposed by journals. Thus, thescientific community should try to move away from a communicative system basedon scientific journals. Proposals and ideas should be focusing on theseaspects.

