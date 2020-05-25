Many things about the current pandemic crisis are unprecedented. We’ve never seen a lockdown of this magnitude in human history, we’ve never had such a massive pandemic in a globalized world, and we’ve never used smartphones to track a contagious disease.

The last bit is what we’re addressing here. We have written a Special Issue booklet that is completely free to our subscribers. In it, we will be doing a deep-dive into what contact-tracing apps are, how they could help us track the disease, and what risks they might bring along.

What is this exactly?

It’s a magazine-style issue where we address all the most important aspects of contact-tracing apps. This approach has the potential to be an absolute game-changer in the pandemic, but it’s also completely unproven — and comes with a few surveillance and privacy risks.

Why we’re doing this

Information has never been more important — especially science-based information. So in addition to our regular articles, we want to go into more depth on pressing topics.

We are considering doing this type of Special Issue on a regular basis, on different topics — so if you enjoy it and would like to see more on different topics, do let us know!