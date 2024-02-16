Generic image suggesting progress in the field of ovarian cancer detection. AI-generated image (Dall-E3)

In the past couple of decades, our ability to treat cancers has become much better. A part of this comes from our ability to detect cancers earlier than before, which then enables earlier treatment than before. In a new study, researchers present a new method that can track one of the more prevalent types of cancer — ovarian cancer — from a urine sample alone.

Advances in detection technology

Ovarian cancer can be a silent killer because, in many cases, it produces no symptoms (or symptoms that can be attributed to something else). Oftentimes, by the time it is diagnosed, it has progressed to a stage where it becomes more difficult to treat.

But advances in biomarker discoveries are transforming early detection techniques for this disease.

Previous research showed that if ovarian cancer creeps in, it releases thousands of small molecules (peptides) in the urine. These molecules are technically detectable with existing methods, but the techniques are expensive and time confusing. So instead, Joseph Reiner and colleagues at Virginia Commonwealth University turned to a method called nanopore sensing.

Nanopore sensing is a cutting-edge method that involves the use of tiny pores, only nanometers in diameter, to detect and analyze molecules — including peptides. When a molecule passes through or near a nanopore, it causes a specific change in the ionic current flowing through the pore. By measuring these changes, scientists can identify the molecule based on its unique “signature.”

This technology is particularly useful for detecting peptides, which are short chains of amino acids, because it allows for the real-time, label-free identification and analysis of these biomolecules. This capability makes nanopore sensing a powerful tool for biomedical research, diagnostics, and the development of new therapeutics. Now we can rapidly characterize peptides and their interactions within biological systems in detail.

Seeking the silent killer

In this particular case, the researchers used gold nanoparticles. The peptides produced by ovarian cancer will then stick to the gold particle and then create a unique signature that can be detected, Reiner explains.

In this study, the researcher focused on detecting 13 peptides particularly linked to biomarkers from the urine of ovarian cancer patients. Of those 13 peptides, Reiner said, “we now know what those signatures look like, and how they might be able to be used for this detection scheme. It’s like a fingerprint that basically tells us what the peptide is.”

It’s not clear what is the success rate of this test. But for now, the team’s objective isn’t to develop a standalone test. Rather, they aim to combine this test with information such as blood tests, ultrasound scans, and family history, to develop and improve early-stage ovarian cancer detection.

Worldwide, 1 in 87 women will develop ovarian cancer — and the rate is much higher in the developed world. Ovarian cancer survival rates are also much lower than other cancers that affect women, particularly because detection is often so challenging.

This is why advances such as this one can make a big difference, and it’s not the only progress made in detecting ovarian cancer. Blood samples are also being increasingly used in early detection of this type of cancer.

The landscape of ovarian cancer detection is evolving rapidly. Advances in medical science, including genetic testing, biomarker discoveries, and innovative imaging technologies, are transforming the early detection and management of this disease.

The research was presented at the 68th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting, which was held February 10 – 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal.

