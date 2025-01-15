Facebook

Credit: The Oregonian.

Driving along Oregon 18 in the fall, near mile-marker 25, travelers might catch an unexpected sight: a smiley face in the trees. Nestled between the towns of Grand Ronde and Willamina, this cheerful emblem isn’t a natural phenomenon but a cleverly designed masterpiece of forestry.

Stretching 300 feet in diameter, the face grins brightly from the hillside every autumn, its eyes and mouth a deep green surrounded by golden yellow. The secret? A combination of Douglas fir and larch trees planted precisely to create the illusion.

A Forest with a Sense of Humor

Credit: The Oregonian.

The face was the brainchild of David Hampton, co-owner of Hampton Lumber, and Dennis Creel, the company’s then-timberland manager. In 2011, the pair collaborated to bring this whimsical idea to life.

“After every harvest, our foresters start planning the reforestation process,” said Kristin Rasmussen, a spokesperson for Hampton Lumber. “They typically plant a variety of native species depending on the elevation and soil conditions, including Douglas fir, western hemlock, noble fir, and western red cedar.”

For the smiley face, Douglas fir made up the evergreen green details — the eyes and mouth — while larch trees provided the vivid yellow backdrop. Larch, unlike most conifers, loses its needles in the fall, giving the smiley face its seasonal charm.

Precision Planting: The Art Behind the Grin

Credit: The Oregonian.

Creating the design was no small task. Planting crews used ropes to mark the circle and carefully triangulated the positions of the eyes and mouth. Each species of tree was planted in its specific spot to ensure the design would emerge clearly as the larch turned yellow in autumn.

The result is a spectacle visible only in fall, when the larch needles take on their signature golden hue before dropping for winter. This seasonal display will brighten the landscape for decades.

“Passersby will be able to see the smiling face every fall for the next 30-50 years,” Rasmussen told The Oregonian. After that, the trees will be harvested and processed into lumber at Hampton’s nearby sawmills.

Hampton Lumber’s leaders saw the design as a playful way to connect with the community. The smiley face also serves as a reminder of sustainable forestry practices. Each harvest is followed by a careful replanting process, ensuring the forest continues to thrive.

By combining artistry with forestry, the team has created more than just a sustainable landscape. They’ve built a symbol of joy, visible to anyone who passes by.