Supermoon versus MicroMoon. They're the same moon, of course, but supermoons rise during the moon's closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. Credit: Catalin Paduraru.

A unique lunar convergence will happen soon as two remarkable lunar events merge on August 30, 9:35 p.m. ET. Brace yourself for an unparalleled experience as the supermoon and the Blue Moon share the night sky, a cosmic treat not to be witnessed again in this century.

Next week, prepare to be captivated by an astronomical phenomenon that bridges the gap between science and wonder. Be sure to pack your trusty binoculars or telescopes for this one.

What's a Blue Moon anyway?

Blue Moons have fascinated astronomers for generations, but its meaning might not be what you think. Contrary to its name, a Blue Moon isn't blue. Instead, it refers to the third full moon in a season that has four full moons.

The phases of the moon take 29.5 days to complete. This slight deviation from a neat month means that over a span of just 354 days, a sequence of 12 lunar cycles wraps up. Approximately every 2.5 years, an extra full moon graces our calendars. This anomaly is what we refer to as the Blue Moon.

To catch this phenomenon, simply step outside and look towards the eastern horizon after sunset.

On a side note, while the term "Blue Moon" might not refer to its color, occasionally, the moon can literally take on a bluish tint due to the presence of particles in the atmosphere, such as smoke or dust. This can scatter red light and allow blue light to pass through, giving the moon a temporary azure appearance — don't count on it for next week though.

What about supermoons?

When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee, it appears larger and more luminous than usual. This captivating dance of orbital dynamics results in a spectacle that has inspired poets and astronomers alike. During this event, the moon can shine up to 30% brighter than its average brilliance.

This year, we'll have a coincidental Blue Moon and Supermoon, a rare event that won't grace our skies again in this century.

Capturing this unique moment: Tips for observing the 2023 Blue Moon

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or a newcomer to the world of astronomy, observing the 2023 Blue Moon can be an enjoyable experience for all. Here are some practical tips to enhance your viewing:

Find a Dark Spot: Light pollution can diminish the quality of your observation. Head to an area with minimal artificial lighting for the best results.

Light pollution can diminish the quality of your observation. Head to an area with minimal artificial lighting for the best results. Be Patient: The moon's ascent may take a bit of time. Bring a comfortable chair or blanket and settle in for a relaxed viewing session.

The moon's ascent may take a bit of time. Bring a comfortable chair or blanket and settle in for a relaxed viewing session. Use Binoculars or a Telescope: While the Blue Moon is visible to the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope can enhance your experience by revealing finer details on the lunar surface.

The 2023 Blue Moon is a rare opportunity to witness a fascinating celestial event. By understanding its origins and following these straightforward tips, you'll be well-prepared to appreciate this occurrence in all its astronomical splendor. Remember, a clear sky and a curious spirit are all you need to become a part of this cosmic narrative.