It’s not uncommon for museums to rediscover lost treasures in their archives, but it’s usually not something that goes bang. Employees at the Behringer-Crawford Museum, a local history museum in Covington, Kentucky, came across a Japanese grenade from the 1940s.

“When I feel complacent and like, ‘Oh, there’s nothing else that’s going to surprise me,’ we find a Japanese grenade,” says Jason French, the museum’s longtime curator, to Spectrum News 1’s Ryan Hayes-Owens.

The museum, which showcases the arts, heritage, and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley, was preparing for its anniversary celebration. Staff went searching through their collection for a standout exhibit — and they certainly found one.

“During preparations for our 75th anniversary celebration, a WWII Japanese grenade was found in our collection facility! 🪖 Don’t worry — Covington Fire and Police Departments determined it’s completely safe and inert,” the museum announced in a Facebook post.

A World War II Japanese Grenade

The artifact is a Type 97 grenade. It’s the standard-issue hand grenade used by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. Introduced in 1937, it featured a cylindrical metal body filled with TNT and a simple percussion fuse. The grenade required the user to strike the top against a hard surface before throwing.

However, the Type 97 grenade had several drawbacks. The biggest problems were an unreliable fuse and a short delay time (often around 4–5 seconds). This often made it as dangerous for the user as it was for the enemy. Despite these issues, it saw widespread use in battles across the Pacific and China.

Image credits: Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the only Type 97 grenade to surface recently. Construction workers uncovered a similar grenade at a site in Guam just a few months ago, and a woman in Ohio also discovered two Japanese grenades, including a Type 97. It’s unclear whether these discoveries are connected or how the grenades made their way to these places.

Now that the grenade has been cleared, it will be displayed in the museum’s future exhibitions. Perhaps, the staff says, in something celebrating Kentucky’s veterans.

“We take the safety of our staff, visitors and community very seriously,” Laurie Risch, executive director at the Behringer-Crawford Museum, tells WKRC. “After it was cleared by authorities, we’re pleased to confirm that this fascinating piece of history is safe and will be available for display in future exhibits.”