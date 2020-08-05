Sheets commemorating murdered Antimafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. They read: “You did not kill them: their ideas walk on our legs”. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Sicilian Mafia is a complex criminal network that has been active since the 19th century, despite huge pressures from competition and state opposition constantly challenging its existence. Part of the Mafia’s resilience can be explained by its network characteristics, which have always adapted to the times and technology and have proven difficult to penetrate by law enforcement.

In a new study, Lucia Cavallaro of the University of Derby and Annamaria Ficara of the University of Palermo have investigated how social network analysis can capture the shortest path of information flow that the Mafia uses to minimize the risk of interception.

In order to probe how information flows among criminal networks, the researchers compiled huge datasets from wiretaps and stakeouts involving two Mafia clans that were active in southern Italy in the early 2000s.

Networks of meetings and phone calls obtained from the datasets of wiretaps and stakeouts. Credit: Cavallaro et al, 2020.

The data was then fed into an algorithm that simulated the network and compared different modes of measuring an individual’s influence within the network. This way, they could see why this approach was most effective for isolating targets for police raids or arrests.

According to the researchers, a type of network measure called “Betweenness centrality” was the most effective at identifying influential targets and capturing Mafia relationships.

Law enforcement agencies may find replicating the same approach with recent surveillance data could allow them to identify prime criminal organization targets. For now, the authors of the study have publicized their datasets and source code, which is freely available online.

The findings appeared in the journal PLoS ONE.