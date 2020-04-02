This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

What you need to know about COVID-19 in New Zealand

Self-isolation

Everyone should stay at home. This is the best thing we can all do to stop the spread of COVID-19. This will save lives.

Essential businesses

Entities and their workers carrying out the following services are considered essential. Find out more.

Financial support

Find out what financial support you could be eligible for.

Be kind

Make a difference by supporting friends, neighbours and whānau, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

Stay home

Wash your hands

Wash often. Use soap. 20 seconds. Then dry. This kills the virus by bursting its protective bubble.