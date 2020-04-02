ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus cases in Singapore
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases per day
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Safe distancing at workplaces
- sit over 1 meter apart
- work remotely if possible
- stagger work and lunch hours
- tele-commute, tele-conference
- limit size, number, and duration of meerings
- cancel non-critical work events
If you think you might be sick:
- call a doctor (but don’t doctor-hop!)
- wear a mask
- stay at home.
Avoid rumors and misinformation, only seek advice from medical sources. Get the latest SG Gov COVID-19 info by following the WhatsApp channel (go.gov.sg/whatsapp)
What everyone should do to avoid the spread of COVID-19
- wash hands frequently with water and soap
- monitor your temperature daily
- avoid touching your face with your hands
- comply with official notices in your neighborhood and follow official recommendations.
For more information about COVID-19 and what you can do to help, check out these resources.