This is a good indicator of how the situation is evolving — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

What is COVID-19?

Coronaviruses are zoonotic viruses, meaning they are normally transmitted between animals and people. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by a new strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that has not been previously identified in humans. It was first reported to WHO on the 31st of December, 2019 in Wuhan, China.



What is the source of COVID-19?

Scientists and public health officials are working hard to identify the source of the SARS-CoV-2 which is the virus that causes COVID-19. The initial transmission appeared to be from an animal source, but there has been person-to-person transmission in countries.



Is COVID-19 airborne?

Not exactly.

When a person with coronavirus coughs or exhales, droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

People can also catch coronavirus if they breathe in these droplets. This is why it is important to stay at least 2 metres away from a person who is coughing or sneezing.



What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Cough

Fever

Breathing difficulties

Are countries with hot weather immune to COVID-19?

From the evidence so far, the virus causing COVID-19 can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather.

What does self-isolation mean?

Self-isolation is an important way of controlling the spread of COVID-19. It means that anyone who is returning to Nigeria must stay at home and in strict isolation from their families for 14 days. This is to limit contact with people, protect yourself and loved ones. The NCDC guidelines on this can be found HERE

What does social distancing mean?

This is an effective strategy to reduce physical interaction between people towards delaying and reducing the wide spread of COVID-19 in a community.

This measure involves strict adherence to;