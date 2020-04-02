This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

Stop the spread of the coronavirus

Go outside only when necessary. For example, for shopping, or for a breath of fresh air. If possible, avoid going out with more than 3 people.

Work at home if possible. Keep 1.5 meters away from others (2 arm lengths). Also on the street, in the supermarket, and in the park, keep the same distance.

Wash your hands with soap and water several times a day. Avoid touching your hand with unwashed hands.

Ensure good hygiene measures:

Wash your hands

20 seconds with soap and water, then dry hands thoroughly

Before you go out, when you come back home, when you’ve blown your nose, of course before dinner and after you’ve gone to the bathroom.

Cough and sneeze in the inside of your elbow

Use tissue paper to blow your nose and then throw it away

Then wash your hands

Do not shake hands

Keep 1.5 meters (2 arm lengths) from others

This applies to everyone, for example on the street, in shops, with colleagues, except at home and within the family / household.

Keeping 1.5 meters away reduces the chance that people will infect each other.

Can I get sick from the new coronavirus if I touch or grab things or surfaces somewhere?

You are unlikely to get sick if you touch or grip items or surfaces, such as mail, packages or a bunch of flowers. The chance is even smaller if you wash your hands regularly and it prevents you from getting your hands on the face after touching them. If you know the owner of the stuff is sick, wash your hands as soon as there is an opportunity.