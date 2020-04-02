Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Ireland
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Ireland
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
What is the 2019 novel Coronavirus?
A novel (new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. This virus is called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and the disease that it causes is called Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The first cases of COVID-19 were identified in people working in seafood and live animal market in Wuhan. It is thought that humans picked up the virus from animals at the market
COVID-19 Symptoms
It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to show. They can be similar to the symptoms of cold and flu.
Common symptoms include:
- a fever (high temperature – 38 degrees Celsius or above)
- a cough – this can be any kind of cough, not just dry
- shortness of breath (breathing difficulties)
If you have symptoms, you may be more likely to become dehydrated.
More information on the symptoms and causes of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is available from the HSE.
