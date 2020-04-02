This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

What is the 2019 novel Coronavirus?

A novel (new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. This virus is called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and the disease that it causes is called Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The first cases of COVID-19 were identified in people working in seafood and live animal market in Wuhan. It is thought that humans picked up the virus from animals at the market

COVID-19 Symptoms

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to show. They can be similar to the symptoms of cold and flu.

Common symptoms include:

If you have symptoms, you may be more likely to become dehydrated.

More information on the symptoms and causes of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is available from the HSE.