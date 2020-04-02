The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

WHAT IS CORONAVIRUS COVID-19?

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses. COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus that causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

It is zoonotic, meaning that it was transmitted from animal to human. It is now sure that the disease can be transmitted from human to human.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE VIRUS?

The virus does not spread on its own. People who have the virus are the ones who spread it. Therefore, the following measures can help you protect yourself (and others) from the virus:

Wash your hands very often;

Cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve or with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;

Use single-use tissues, and then throw them away;

Do not shake hands or greet people with kisses on the cheek;

Avoid gatherings, reduce travel and contacts.

What should you do if you are feeling ill?

If, while you are in France, you have signs of a respiratory infection (a fever or feverish feeling, a cough), stay at home and call a doctor. If the symptoms get worse, dial 15 or call or send a text to 114 if you have a speech or hearing impairment.



