Coronavirus cases and fatalities in France
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
WHAT IS CORONAVIRUS COVID-19?
Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses. COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus that causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.
It is zoonotic, meaning that it was transmitted from animal to human. It is now sure that the disease can be transmitted from human to human.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE VIRUS?
The virus does not spread on its own. People who have the virus are the ones who spread it. Therefore, the following measures can help you protect yourself (and others) from the virus:
- Wash your hands very often;
- Cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve or with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;
- Use single-use tissues, and then throw them away;
- Do not shake hands or greet people with kisses on the cheek;
- Avoid gatherings, reduce travel and contacts.
What should you do if you are feeling ill?
If, while you are in France, you have signs of a respiratory infection (a fever or feverish feeling, a cough), stay at home and call a doctor. If the symptoms get worse, dial 15 or call or send a text to 114 if you have a speech or hearing impairment.
Coronavirus in France News:
- April 2, 2020France records 471 more virus deaths in hospitals as total toll tops 5,000
France recorded 471 new deaths in hospitals and 884 deaths in retirement homes due to the coronavirus, the country’s chief medical adviser told a press conference on Thursday.
- April 2, 2020Coronavirus: In France, professionals look to extend legal abortion time limit
In the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, concerned professionals are asking the government to extend the 12-week time limit to have an abortion by two weeks amid worries that women with unwanted preg …
- April 2, 2020A French homeless shelter adapts quickly, but not adequately to virus lockdown (2/3)
Social workers handling precarious populations have been forced to adapt quickly, often with little guidance and resources, to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. A receptionist at a rec …
- April 1, 2020French PM warns lockdown will not be lifted ‘in one go’
France is likely to unwind its nationwide coronavirus lockdown gradually rather than in one go, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe told parliament on Wednesday while the interior minister noted 35 …
- April 1, 2020Coronavirus travel restrictions around Europe: Which transport remains available?
Much of Europe has closed its external borders to non-citizens – and within the continent’s borders, there are drastic restrictions and severely reduced traffic on major transport routes. FRANCE 24 te …
- April 1, 2020Former Marseille boss Pape Diouf dies at 68 from coronavirus
Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting the new coronavirus, the football club and a family source said on Tuesday.
- April 1, 2020Son of French aid worker abducted in Mali says France has ‘proof of life’
France’s foreign ministry has evidence dating from early March that French hostage Sophie Pétronin is alive, her son told France Info radio on Wednesday. The ailing aid worker was abducted by armed me …
- March 31, 2020France to rapidly ramp up production of face masks and respirators, Macron says
France plans to quickly ramp up domestic production of face masks and respirators to respond to urgent needs of hospitals and caregivers during the coronavirus epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macr …
- March 31, 2020Paris's Orly airport to shut as passenger numbers plunge amid coronavirus crisis
Paris’s Orly airport will shut down on Tuesday in light of the collapse in air traffic amid the coronavirus crisis.
- March 31, 2020Two adults, two kids, one square metre each: trapped in a shoebox under lockdown
A nationwide lockdown intended to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic has turned ordinary hardship into a living nightmare for French families living in cramped and overcrowded dwelling …