Coronavirus cases in Australia
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
Coronavirus in Australia News:
- April 2, 2020Outbreak at Sydney hospital
- April 2, 2020Renters protection to be discussed in National Cabinet meeting
Help for residential and business renters will be on the agenda when Scott Morrison meets with state and territory leaders on Friday.The national cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, will receive a …
- April 2, 2020Queensland coronavirus border closure. restrictions in effect
Tighter controls about who can enter Queensland have come into effect.Only Queensland residents or those with an exemption will be authorised to enter as of 12.01am on Friday.The restrictions are aime …
- April 2, 2020Cancer patient becomes sixth Victorian to die of coronavirus
A cancer patient linked to a coronavirus outbreak at a Melbourne hospital has died of the deadly disease, marking Victoria's sixth death from COVID-19.The woman in her 60s died last night at The …
- April 2, 2020More than 6.6m new unemployment claims made in the US in a week
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the past week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronav …
- April 2, 2020Health workers 'overwhelmed' by support from public
Inside the emergency department of Westmead Hospital in Sydney, in a small corridor linking the lunch room with the clinical space, is a growing wall of appreciation for the work medical teams are doi …
- April 2, 2020'We have enough ventilators for six more days'- New York Gov
The coronavirus pandemic has now infected almost one million people worldwide, left tens of millions jobless and placed immense pressure on healthcare systems and supplies across the globe.The United …
- April 2, 2020Man eating kebab issued $1000 fine over coronavirus restrictions
A man eating a kebab in public has copped a $1000 fine for breaching social distancing laws after he was already warned twice that same day.The 21-year-old man was cautioned by officers patrolling in …
- April 2, 2020Quarter of Ruby Princess crew 'in isolation' after man hospitalised
More than 200 Ruby Princess crew members are sick and in self-isolation after one crew member was removed from the cruise ship.Tonight, 9News revealed about 250 of the crew were experiencing sickness …
- April 2, 2020'Relief' as government makes childcare free during COVID-19
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced early childcare will be free as the government works to support parents who work essential jobs to keep the country moving.The new support arrangements, whi …
Coronavirus symptoms (according to Australian Government Department of Health)
Symptoms include:
- fever
- coughing
- sore throat
- fatigue
- shortness of breath
If you are sick and think you might have COVID-19, check your symptoms using healthdirect’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Symptom Checker.
How to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Australia:
- practise good hygiene
- practise social distancing
- follow the limits for public gatherings
- understand how to self-isolate if you need to.
See more information and advice for people most at risk, including:
Looking after your mental health
Prioritising your mental health is important in difficult times.
If you are feeling worried or anxious about COVID-19 there are steps you can take. Find out more at Head to Health’s COVID‑19 support page.
The Prime Minister has activated the Emergency Response Plan for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
To find out how the Australian Government is managing COVID-19, go to Government response to the outbreak.