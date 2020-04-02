This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.

The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.

Coronavirus symptoms (according to Australian Government Department of Health)

Symptoms include:

fever

coughing

sore throat

fatigue

shortness of breath

If you are sick and think you might have COVID-19, check your symptoms using healthdirect’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Symptom Checker.



How to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Australia:

See more information and advice for people most at risk, including:

Looking after your mental health

Prioritising your mental health is important in difficult times.

If you are feeling worried or anxious about COVID-19 there are steps you can take. Find out more at Head to Health’s COVID‑19 support page.

The Prime Minister has activated the Emergency Response Plan for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

To find out how the Australian Government is managing COVID-19, go to Government response to the outbreak.