Researchers brought the faces of a bishop, a cleric, and a woman with remarkably symmetrical features back to life. They used a range of archaeological and forensic techniques, showcasing residents in Whithorn, the “cradle of Scottish Christianity.”

Image credits: Christopher Rynn / Whithorn Trust.

As legend has it, St. Ninian built a church of stone in 4th century Scotland. He called it Candida Casa — or the “White/Shining House.” As centuries passed, the name slightly changed and became Hwit Ærn or Hwiterne by the Anglo-Saxons. Fast forward another few centuries and that name became Whithorn.

Whithorn hosts a number of important Christian artifacts and structures and is the oldest Christian site in Scotland. However, at least some of these important artifacts were almost lost completely. In fact, only maintenance work and an accident brought them back to light.

In 1957 local workers were waterproofing a derelict medieval crypt and stumbled upon three stone coffins. This triggered an archaeological exploration campaign that uncovered the graves of clergy members and wealthy donors who supported a medieval priory. The people were buried without too many possessions and not that much was known about them. But now, researchers have brought them back to light.

Facial resurrection

The renderings were created as part of Cold Case Whithorn, an offshoot research venture centered around the Whithorn archaeological site. There’s even a Whithorn Trust which oversees the site. The trust recently unveiled the reconstructions and said they will soon go on display.

From left to right: the cleric, the bishop, and an unknown woman. Image credits: Christopher Rynn / Whithorn Trust.

The forensic method involved detailed 3D scans of each of the skulls. The process was overseen by anthropologist and forensic artist Christopher Rynn.

“This entails the use of facial soft tissue depths, musculature sculpted individually to fit each skull, and scientific methods of the estimation of each facial feature, such as eyes, nose, mouth, and ears, from skull morphology.”

Rynn commented on the features of the female, noting that her skull is remarkably symmetrical and she was probably a beautiful woman. Unfortunately, she probably didn’t live to be 30. She was likely buried in her 20s. It’s not clear who she was, but given that she was buried on a bed of seashells near the priory’s high altar, she was likely someone of very high status.

Meanwhile, the cleric’s facial reconstruction posed some problems as his skull was remarkably asymmetrical and had a cleft palate.

Image credits: Christopher Rynn / Whithorn Trust.

Meanwhile, the bishop was identified as one Bishop Walter, who presided over Whithorn in the 13th century. His grave was the most prominent one. The bishop also exhibited signs of obesity — a clear sign of wealth at the time. He was buried fully dressed with a gold ring encrusted with rubies and emeralds.

This is just one part of the project. Researchers also carried out analyses on the bones and teeth to gather as much information as possible on their lifestyle, diet, and potential conditions. That’s how they figured out, for instance, that the bishop enjoyed a diet rich in fish and meat — another sign of wealth.

Shirley Curtis-Summers, a bioarchaeologist at the University of Bradford’s School of Archaeological and Forensic Sciences, explained:

“My role as a bioarchaeologist is to examine archaeological skeletons to identify indicators of disease and trauma. I also analysis human bones and teeth for stable isotope analysis, which can inform us about the types of foods people in the past were consuming, and whether they were local to their place of burial.”

This isn’t the first project of this type. Researchers have conducted facial reconstructions of people ranging from the Paleolithic to medieval times. There is always some degree of uncertainty. It’s not currently possible to know exactly what these people looked like. There’s no information on how big their ears were, for instance, or what type of wrinkles they had. In other words, these facial reconstructions are a scientific guess that comes with some uncertainty.

But such programs can still open up a window to the past.

In unveiling these facial reconstructions, researchers have offered us a captivating glimpse into the lives of medieval people. These lifelike recreations connect us to a rich heritage. As we look upon these faces, we are invited to imagine the lives and legacies of these individuals, bridging the gap between then and now.