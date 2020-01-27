Dolly Parton took social media by storm with her viral meme challenge — “Get you a woman who can do it all”, she wrote on Twitter, sharing a collage of four photos representative of the image commonly harbored on Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder respectively.

The #DollyPartonChallenge has since taken the world by storm, being shared tens of thousands of times on all social media, and including some high-ranking celebrities.

Here are some of our favorites science-related entries, scoured from all corners of the internet.

Of course, animals were some of the best entries in the challenge. Ollie the otter did us proud, but he wasn’t the only one who can do it all.

Conservationist Bindi Irwin also shared a heartwarming photo from Australia zoo, showing us that koalas can also do it all.

But animals weren’t the only solid entries. Entire fields of science submitted their entries, with artificial intelligence and archaeology rising up to the challenge.

Of course, NASA’s Curiosity Rover couldn’t miss the party.

Paleontologists and biologists also had a field day with the challenge. Here are just some of the best entries.

Model organisms (such as zebrafish and fruitflies)

However, some of our favorite ones

Some have even gone as far as to make a Dolly Parton challenge for their science website.

Which are your favorite ones? As the challenge continues to catch on, there will no doubt be some creative ones. Feel free to share your favorites in the comments!