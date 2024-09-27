Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

A flying squirrel in Hokkaido that looks like a “Mafia Boss”. Credit: Takashi Kubo / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

In the wild, even predators pause for playful moments. That’s the message behind the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, which has just revealed its 2024 finalists. Among the 40 shortlisted images, viewers will find a chimp deep in thought, a fish chasing an eagle, and a photogenic fish with teeth.

These hilarious snapshots are about making people laugh— but they’re also part of a growing movement to promote wildlife conservation. According to Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe’s senior general manager of marketing, “These images capture not only the humor and charm of wildlife but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages.”

Capturing Comedy in the Wild

“Are You Kidding?”. Credit: Marti Phillips / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards aims to spotlight wildlife in a fun, approachable way. This year’s competition received nearly 9,000 entries from 98 countries, with photographers invited to submit their best funny moments captured in nature. The People’s Choice Award is open to a public vote on the competition website.

“Alright mate back off – this is my bird!”. Credit: Andy Rouse / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

The competition’s overall winner will receive a one-week safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, a fitting reward for a contest that focuses on wild beauty and biodiversity. Jason Moore, last year’s winner, claimed the top prize with a humorous shot of a western grey kangaroo in Australia, affectionately titled “Air Guitar Roo.”

Unexpected role swap. Credit: Przemyslaw Jakubczyk Bydgoszcz / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

Mantis flamenca. Credit: Jose Miguel Gallego Molina / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.



Each year, the awards support a conservation organization, and in 2024, they’ve teamed up with the Whitley Fund for Nature. The UK-based charity funds conservationists across the Global South, supporting projects that safeguard wildlife and preserve habitats.

The speed skater. Credit: Mark Meth-Cohn.

The rock star. Credit: Sanjay Patil

I am coming. Credit: : Ines Godinez.

Holding on for a ride. Credit: Alexander Fine / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Whiskered tern crash on landing. Damyan Petkov / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

The Contemplative Chimpanzee. Credit: Arvind Mohandas / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

Smooching owlets. Credit: Sarthak Ranganadhan / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

I’ll tell you a secret. Credit: Jan Piecha / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

Squirrel…blocked. Credit: Milko Marchetti / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

Parrotfish loves to be washed. Credit: Wim Bellemans / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

“I’m too sexy for my love”. Credit: Artur Stankiewicz / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

Hide and seek. Credit: Leslie Mcleod / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

Song of the Ziesel. Credit: Kath Aggiss / Nikon Comedy Wildlife.

Raising awareness

At first glance, the contest might seem like a light-hearted distraction. But Sullam, the co-founder, emphasizes its deeper mission. “It’s a privilege to be part of this exciting journey, making us all laugh and raising our awareness of animal conservation,” he explains.

From a practical perspective, the mix of humor and photography offers a powerful tool for raising awareness. As environmental challenges become more dire, light-hearted images provide an accessible entry point for engaging a wider audience. Maier adds, “We are immensely proud to be part of a competition that brings both joy and awareness to the wonder of our natural world.”

As the December 10 awards ceremony approaches, anticipation builds. Winners will be announced in London, followed by a public exhibition at the Gallery@Oxo, where all the finalists’ works will be displayed from December 10 to 16.