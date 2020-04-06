Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Malaysia
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Malaysia
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
WHAT IS CORONAVIRUS COVID-19?
Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses. COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus that causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.
It is zoonotic, meaning that it was transmitted from animal to human. It is now sure that the disease can be transmitted from human to human.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE VIRUS?
The virus does not spread on its own. People who have the virus are the ones who spread it. Therefore, the following measures can help you protect yourself (and others) from the virus:
- Wash your hands very often;
- Cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve or with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;
- Use single-use tissues, and then throw them away;
- Do not shake hands or greet people with kisses on the cheek;
- Avoid gatherings, reduce travel and contacts.
Coronavirus in Malaysia News:
- April 6, 2020Sex workers seek ’emergency fund’ for income lost during lockdown
Brothels shuttered due to the coronavirus lockdown have resulted in sex workers being made homeless. (AP pic) PARIS: Sex workers in France on Monday asked the government for an emergency fund to compe …
- April 6, 20208 roads in Kajang to be closed from Wednesday
PETALING JAYA: Several roads into Kajang town will be closed from April 8 until the end of the movement control order period on April 14, Kajang police announced. District police chief Ahmad Dzaffir M …
- April 6, 2020Pope starts fund to help poorer countries deal with virus impact
Pope Francis donated 30 ventilators to Italian hospitals in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP pic) VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has started an emergency fund to help areas affected by …
- April 6, 2020Medical-grade masks now being touted within ‘Darknet’
Some darknet vendors are selling N95 masks for almost €9 each. (AFP pic) LONDON: “Darknet” trading platforms where contraband from drugs to stolen credit cards usually change hands are off …
- April 6, 2020Fiscal injection rises to RM35 billion, says finance minister
Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz says the stimulus package amounts to 18% of GDP. (Bernama pic) KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s direct fiscal injection to stimulate the economy has increased to RM35 …
- April 6, 2020Migrant workers in cramped dorms fear lockdown is a virus time bomb
Workers from Bangladesh, India and China look out during food distribution at Punggol S-11 workers’ dormitory (Reuters pic) SINGAPORE: Migrant workers living in vast Singapore dormitories cut of …
- April 6, 2020Italy’s Serie A recommends wage cuts for players
Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP pic) MILAN: Italy’s Serie A football league has recommended that clubs impose wage cuts of between two and four …
- April 6, 2020RHB Research: Pakej rangsangan untuk PKS tepat masa
Institut penyelidikan RHB Research Institute berkata, pakej rangsangan terbaru kerajaan akan memberi banyak flesibiliti kepada PKS untuk mengurus perniagaan. KUALA LUMPUR: Pakej Rangsangan Ekonomi Pri …
- April 6, 2020Uber routes out-of-work US drivers to delivery, production jobs
NEW YORK: Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday its app will list job openings in the delivery, food production and grocery industry that can be accessed by its US drivers who have been hit by a slump …
- April 6, 2020Pakej rangsangan: Suntikan langsung kerajaan meningkat kepada RM35 bilion
Menteri Kewangan Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz berkata, suntikan langsung pakej rangsangan kerajaan berjumlah RM35 bilion akan dibiayai menerusi dana kerajaan serta pinjaman domestik. (Gambar Bernam …