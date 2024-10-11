Facebook

MRI scan images show the mass on the man’s head. Credit: BMJ Case Reports.

Breakdancers are known for their gravity-defying moves, but some may pay a hidden price. After nearly two decades of spinning on his head, a Danish breakdancer in his early 30s noticed something strange: a painful bump, nestled on the crown of his scalp, was getting bigger. So large, in fact, that the man had to wear a hat in public because it made him feel uncomfortable.

Doctors have now published a case report about the man’s rare and unusual injury, called “breakdance bulge” or “headspin hole”. Breakdancers, or “breakers” as they call themselves, have been aware of the phenomenon for years, but it has largely escaped the gaze of medical literature. Now, thanks to one breakdancer’s case, the condition is finally drawing the attention of doctors.

Spinning top

This rare condition develops from repeated friction between the scalp and the floor. The dancer, who had been practicing headspins for over 19 years, reported training five times a week for 1.5 hours per session. He would spend two to seven minutes spent spinning on his head each time.

The lump, which was about an inch thick, became so aesthetically displeasing that the dancer wore a hat in public to hide it. “The presence of the lesion and associated discomfort were aesthetically displeasing to the patient,” wrote the doctors in their case study. However, it did not hinder him from continuing his practice — until one day he couldn’t take it anymore and had himself checked.

When he finally sought help, he turned to doctors at Copenhagen University Hospital. They were intrigued. What could cause this mysterious bump? Could it be something more sinister? Cancer, perhaps? Fortunately, an MRI scan showed that the mass, which by now was more than an inch thick, wasn’t malignant.

Pictures show the protuberance before and after the operation. Credit: BMJ Case Reports.

The culprit? Repeated trauma to the scalp from years of head-spinning. Doctors referred to it as an “overuse injury” — similar to what athletes suffer from constant wear on a particular part of the body. In this case, the damage was focused on the skin and soft tissue of the scalp, creating what doctors in the report called the “cone-head sign.”

The condition typically starts with hair loss, followed by the formation of a mass due to repeated trauma to the scalp.

There Was a Solution

Surgeons removed the lump, and the patient is very happy with how it turned out. “The outcome is much better than how it looked before,” the patient said after surgery.

“I have received a lot of positive feedback and people say it looks well done, that I have a nice scar and that my overall appearance has improved significantly. Many say that they no longer notice that I have a bump and that my head looks completely normal.”

“It is now possible for me to go out in public without a cap/hat, which is, of course, a very nice feeling.”

Though breakdancing injuries like this one are rare, they are not unheard of. In fact, this wasn’t the first time a dancer had faced such an issue. But the case sheds light on the broader risks breakers face. Dr. Christian Baastrup Sondergaard, one of the authors of the case report, says that those who notice early signs of “breakdance bulge” should consider reducing or avoiding the maneuver. “Continuing may lead to further enlargement of the bulge,” he noted.

For this anonymous dancer, the road to recovery was relatively smooth. His head now looks “completely normal” to friends and strangers alike. But the case raises important questions: How far should dancers go in pursuit of their art?

The dancer’s case was reported in the journal BMJ Case Reports.