Illustration of Haven-2 Full Configuration. Credit: VAST.

For more than 25 years, the International Space Station (ISS) has been a beacon of human ingenuity, orbiting 250 miles above Earth. But this symbol of international collaboration is reaching the end of its operational life. By 2030, NASA plans to send the ISS on a fiery plunge into the ocean. In its place, private companies are gearing up to launch the next generation of space stations, hoping to win NASA’s favor — and contracts.

Among the hopeful contenders is California-based company Vast Space, which recently unveiled an ambitious proposal: the Haven-2 space station.

Vast Space is positioning itself as a frontrunner in NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLD) program. This initiative, launched in 2021, marks NASA’s shift from owning and operating space stations to supporting private companies that can take over these responsibilities.

Vast’s plans are nothing short of grand. Haven-2, slated for a 2028 launch if selected by NASA, is designed to be a multi-module space station that could host microgravity research, in-space manufacturing, and international partnerships. Its modular design begins with a core component to be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Over the following years, Vast plans to add more modules, eventually forming a T-shaped configuration in orbit by 2032.

Before Haven-2, however, comes Haven-1, a smaller, single-module station scheduled to launch in 2025. Vast claims it will be the world’s first commercial space station, designed for short-duration missions with up to four astronauts. It is a stepping stone that could help the company secure NASA’s approval for the larger Haven-2.

A Crowded Race to the Finish Line

Artist’s impression of the Orbital Reef Space Station, a “business park in space” developed by Blue Origin and Sierra Space. Credit: Blue Origin.

Vast Space isn’t the only company eyeing the coveted spot NASA is leaving behind. Axiom Space, Blue Origin, and Northrop Grumman are also vying for the contract. Each is competing to deliver a space station that will support NASA’s needs while advancing their own commercial agendas.

The ISS, which first launched its modules in 1998, is still a workhorse of space research. But after more than 25 years in orbit, it is showing its age. “It’s getting harder to find spare parts. The maintenance is becoming a larger issue,” said Phil McCalister, NASA’s director of Commercial Space. The ISS’s large structure, about the size of a football field, is also expensive to maintain, and NASA has decided it’s time for something new.

NASA’s new approach is clear: it no longer wants to build and maintain these enormous and extremely expensive stations on its own. Instead, it will act as a customer, purchasing services from private companies like Vast, Axiom, and others. This frees NASA to focus on deep space exploration, including future missions that will put astronaut boots on the Moon and Mars.

The Technology Driving Haven-2

Illustration of four Haven-2 Modules in orbit. Credit: Vast.

One of the highlights of the proposed Haven-2 is a state-of-the-art lab dedicated to microgravity research. Microgravity environments allow scientists to study everything from how cells age to how materials behave in space. These insights are indispensable for future space exploration missions. Understanding the effects of space on the human body will be key to sending astronauts on longer journeys.

The station will also boast an airlock for spacewalks, robotic arms for handling payloads, and a cupola window that echoes the iconic one on the ISS, offering astronauts an unparalleled view of Earth. What’s more, Vast is dedicating an entire module to international partners, opening the door to more global collaboration. Of note is Vast’s approach to habitats and other living quarters. Unlike the ISS’s barebones and industrial modules, Vast’s modules look like something out of an IKEA SPACE catalog.

Illustration of Haven-1’s Common Area. Haven-2’s interior will build on the design developed and tested on Haven-1. Credit: Vast.

Ultimately, it is NASA who will decide which company will get to build the official ISS replacement and its multi-billion-dollar contracts. “To achieve this, we will first demonstrate our capability by building and operating the world’s first commercial space station, Haven-1,” said Max Haot, Vast CEO.

Challenges on the Horizon

While Vast’s proposal is bold, it faces stiff competition. Axiom Space has already begun constructing its own station, with plans to dock its modules to the ISS before it is decommissioned. Blue Origin, known for its ambitious space projects, is working on Orbital Reef, a commercial space station that could also meet NASA’s needs. Each of these companies brings its own expertise and vision to the table, and NASA will need to weigh its options carefully.

The clock is ticking. The ISS will soon be gone, and the future of human space exploration in low Earth orbit rests on the shoulders of private companies. Whether their vision will win NASA’s favor remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the race to replace the ISS is only just beginning.