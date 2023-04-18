Image credits: Tyler Quiring.

Crows are some of the most intelligent and fascinating birds on the planet. They’re also some of the most adaptable animals and can be found all over the world. Part of that adaptability comes from what they eat. Crows are omnivorous, which means that they eat both plants and animals, and their diets are generally very diverse.

This adaptability also enabled crows to adapt to urban areas, where some people may feel inclined to feed them, which is usually okay if you feed them something that’s good for them (like nuts). Also, feeding crows too much can make them become a bit of a nuisance. But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves just yet.

What crows like to eat

There isn’t just one type of crow. There are dozens and dozens of species of crows, and some are more specialized or have particular dietary patterns. Here, we’ll focus more on the common crow species like the common raven (Corvus corax), the American crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos), the hooded crow (Corvus cornix), or the large-billed crow (Corvus macrorhynchos).

They are omnivorous birds, and not picky at that. Crows eat insects, nuts, seeds, fruits, carrion, and even small mammals like mice or shrews. They are also opportunistic feeders and will scavenge food from garbage cans, picnic areas, and other human-related sources.

Their diet may vary widely with location, season, and chance. Crows are famously scavengers, but they’re only scavengers if they happen to come across carcasses. In places where carrion makes up a large part of that of their diet, like in the tundra, they’ll spend a lot of their time looking for carcasses. But if they do find one, they must wait for the prey to be torn open by another predator or flayed by other means.

It’s a testament to their opportunism that they won’t just feed on the carcass itself that they’ll also feed on the beetles and maggots associated with it. If you need more convincing that crows will eat just about anything, they’re also known to eat the afterbirth of ewes and other large mammals. Yep, crows are the ultimate un-fussy eaters.

However, studies have shown that despite their renown, much of their food is actually vegetable matter. In carrion crows, 50% of their diet was found to be vegetal, while only 11% of their food was animal. The rest was essentially nuts and seeds.

However, keep in mind that their diet can vary greatly from area to area and season to season. For instance, in cities, crows are often seen scavenging for food around garbage dumps or in parks or roadsides.

Their preferred plant food includes:

cereal grains,

acorns,

buds,

berries,

and fruit.

Crows are fond of fruits like apples, berries, and grapes, but they’ll eat pretty much everything they can get their beaks on. This can also make them a problem in agriculture — if you’re wondering why scarecrows exist, it’s literally to scare crows out of their fields. In agricultural areas where there are a lot of crows, they’re usually considered pests.

Crows are also known to raid the nests of other birds to eat their eggs and chicks, or even adult birds when they have the chance. They also prey on small creatures of all sorts, including reptiles, amphibians, and small mammals.

Stashes and crows also go hand in hand. Crows like to make stashes of food when they come across something bountiful, and they also keep an eye out to raid the stashes of other animals.

We’ve briefly mentioned that they’re getting used to staying in cities, but for some crow populations, this is extremely impactful. In fact, research has found that crows that base their diet on human garbage may be more successful than crows in non-urban areas.

I’ve harped on it a bit already, but everything about what crows eat is situational and varies from area to area — but this suggests that urbanization is strongly affecting crows and changing their lifestyle.

Should You Feed Crows?

Many people enjoy feeding crows and ravens and watching them in their backyards or at local parks. However, there are some potential downsides to feeding these birds.

As mentioned, crows generally manage pretty well when it comes to food. They eat all sorts of things and don’t rely on human handouts for food (at least not directly, they do love leftovers and garbage). Also, in general, you should be wary of feeding wild animals.

One concern is that you may disrupt their natural feeding patterns and cause them to become dependent on humans for food. This could be detrimental to their long-term survival, especially if people stop feeding them or move away.

They can also become territorial or aggressive when they feel their food source is threatened, which also applies sometimes when they’re fed. Plus, although crows aren’t likely to pass any diseases to humans, they can still pass some pathogens, like virtually all wild animals

However, some people argue that feeding crows can be helpful, particularly during the winter months, when food is scarce can help them survive the cold weather. Additionally, feeding crows can be a great way to connect with nature and observe these fascinating birds up close.

What to Feed Crows During the Winter

If you decide to feed crows, it is important to provide them with a varied and nutritious diet. During the winter months, when food is scarce, you can offer them a mix of seeds, nuts, and fruits. Some good options include peanuts, sunflower seeds, chopped apples, and dried cranberries. You can also offer them small amounts of cooked meat, such as chicken or beef, as a source of protein, but it’s simpler to get by with seeds and nuts.

Like other birds, crows don’t really benefit from bread. Bread doesn’t contain the necessary protein and fat birds need from their diet, and so it can act as an empty filler. Bread isn’t harmful for crows, but it just doesn’t offer much. Additionally, bread that is left out for too long can become moldy, which can be toxic to crows.

It is important to note that there are certain foods that you should not feed crows as they can be harmful to them.

What Crows Shouldn’t Eat

While crows can eat a lot of different things, there are some things that they should not eat. Crows should avoid bread, which has zero nutritional value for all wild birds. Bread is a filler that can make the crows skip meals that actually offer calories and other nutrients.

Crows have become increasingly adapted to urban areas, and this may be both good and bad for them. But just because they feast from garbage dumps and fast food garbage bins doesn’t mean it’s good for them.

Processed foods, in particular, can be harmful to their health. Additionally, you should avoid feeding them large amounts of salted or fatty foods, as these can also be detrimental to their health.

It’s also important to avoid feeding crows anything that contains caffeine, alcohol, or chocolate, as these can be toxic to them. Other, more surprising foods, like avocado, are also toxic to crows.

So the bottom line, nuts and seeds are good, but don’t feed crows processed foods, junk food, and anything that is high in salt or sugar. These foods can lead to health problems.

Crow Conservation

Image credits: Katsuri Roy.

Crows get a lot of bad rep and are often considered pests. However, crows, play an important role in ecosystems as scavengers and seed dispersers. They help keep our environment clean by eating carrion and other waste materials, and they also help to distribute seeds and control insect populations. However, crows face many threats, including habitat loss, hunting, and poisoning. In some areas, crows are considered a nuisance and are killed or harassed by humans.

To protect crows and their habitats, it is important to support conservation efforts. This can include preserving natural areas where crows live, reducing pesticide use, and educating the public about the importance of these birds. Additionally, we can help protect crows by not feeding them foods that are harmful to their health and by avoiding activities that may disrupt their natural behavior.

Crows are more than just a pest

Crows are intelligent and cunning birds with varied and adaptable diets. While they are opportunistic feeders, it is important to feed them a healthy and balanced diet if you choose to feed them. Additionally, we must be mindful of the potential negative impacts of feeding crows and take steps to protect their habitats and natural behavior.

Crows are generally considered to be common and widespread birds, but they can face threats from habitat destruction, pollution, and other human-related activities. They can cause real problems, especially in agricultural areas, but they are definitely worthy of our respect and are more than just a nuisance.