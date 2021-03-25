The strongest pre workout supplements we’re going to look at in this article have been designed to take your workout intensity to a whole different level.

They’re far from the average product you’ll find on the market. That’s because they contain highly potent and heavy-hitting ingredients.

It’s mainly stimulants that are responsible for drastically impacting your workout performance. If you’re like me and want to experience a crazy energy rush, laser focus, and aggression from taking a pre, make sure to keep reading.

The 6 Strongest Pre Workout Supplements In 2021

We know you’re looking for a product that can get you going like never before, which is why we’ve been doing a lot of testing and thoroughly researching dozens of pre workout supplements.

After weeks of doing what we do best, we’ve been able to narrow it down to just 6 products.

Here are the strongest pre workout supplements we're featuring:





1st Place – Wrecked (Huge Nutrition)

2nd Place – HyperMax Extreme (Performax Labs)

3rd Place – Psychotic (Insane Labz)

4th Place – Amped AF (Steel Supplements)

5th Place – Dust V2 (Blackstone Labs)

6th Place – BZRK (Black Magic)





Some articles may feature prohibited products that contain prohibited stimulants, such as the notorious 1,3-dimethylamylamine (DMAA), which you’ll have to buy from sketchy sites. We won’t touch those and therefore

we will not be featuring any forbidden or prohibited products.

It’s important to know that these products can all be bought online without any hassle, as they’re all legitimate pre’s.

Please note that these pre workouts we’re about to show you are extremely strong and not for beginners. If this is your first time taking a high stim product like the ones we’re featuring, start with a tiny amount, such as 1/3 of a scoop, to assess your tolerance.

1st Place – Wrecked

The first place for the strongest pre workout of 2021 goes to Wrecked by Huge Nutrition. It’s a relatively new product, but it has taken the market by surprise – including us.

It holds many more ingredients and stimulants than the other products we’ve tried, and you can feel it in the effects because they’re a lot more intense.

What makes it the best option, you ask?

The fact that..

It provides a massive increase in energy, which is long-lasting, meaning it’ll carry you through high-intensity workouts.

It’ll also give you skin-tearing muscle pumps, laser focus, and more strength.

It holds over 21 grams per serving, which is nearly double of most other alternatives out there.

This pre-workout combines 18 different ingredients and potent stimulants, all of which positively impact your performance.

There is no crash with this high stim pre-workout, which is a massive plus.

I let a few of my buddies that lift try a scoop of my Wrecked tub, and they were all very impressed by the effects. If you’re looking for a strong pre workout that doesn’t mess around, this is the product you’re looking for.

You can pick up Wrecked (25 Servings) on the official Huge Nutrition website for $44.95. In my opinion, it’s a reasonable price as you have to keep in mind that you’re getting a 21-gram scoop which is unheard of.

2nd Place – HyperMax Extreme

The second place goes out to a product called HyperMax by Performax Labs. It’s not as popular as some of the other products on this list, but it’s an excellent high stimulant pre-workout.

We found that it primarily focuses on enhancing your focus, mood, and energy. There are a few potent ingredients in this product that won’t disappoint.

On top of the hefty stims, there are also the staple compounds like L-Citrulline, Beta-Alanine, and Betaine Anhydrous to boost your performance.

HyperMax is available on Performax labs’ site at $44.99 for a tub of 20 two-scoop servings. To get the full effects, you really need two scoops at a time. That means 20 servings in total, which makes it relatively expensive.

3rd Place – Psychotic

The third place gets taken by Insane Labz’ Psychotic pre workout. It’s known as a heavy-hitting product that delivers an immense rush of energy, endurance, and focus.

Psychotic packs 400mg of caffeine, which is quite a hefty amount if you’re not used to it. It also contains the potent stimulant alpha yohimbine, but we don’t know how much.

That brings me to my next point, the downside to this option. Psychotic contains a proprietary blend. That means when you look at the ingredient label, you won’t know the exact dosage of the ingredients, just the total scoop size.

Because of this, you should consider starting with just one scoop to see how it affects your workout performance and intensity.

The official Insane Labz site has a 35 serving tub of Psychotic for sale at $64.95, but it is currently discounted at $54.95. Compared to the rest of the strongest pre-workouts we’re featuring, the pricing is on the higher end of the spectrum.

4th Place – Amped AF

The fourth place goes out to Amped AF by Steel Supplements. It’s an excellent pre-workout that makes every effort into giving you an intense workout.

After trying Amped AF several times, we were convinced that it had to be included in our strongest pre workout article.

This is because it covers all bases, including maximum energy, pumps, focus, and performance. It’s fueled by unique ingredients that you won’t find in other pre-workouts, which we find refreshing for the industry.

It didn’t hit as hard as some of the earlier mentioned products, but it’s still a solid and reliable high stim pre.

You can purchase a tub of Steel’s Amped AF (30 Servings) for $55 on the official website. Again, with this pre-workout, we’re on the higher range of the price scale.

5th Place – Dust V2

The fifth place gets taken by Dust V2 by Blackstone Labs. This hardcore pre workout has been around for quite some time and will make sure you get the most out of each training session.

I’ll tell you this – Dust V2 kicks in fast and hard. We definitely find it to classify as a strong and advanced pre that’ll have you going hard in the gym.

We don’t like that Dust V2 uses a proprietary blend, as we’ve also seen with the other option on this list, Psychotic. It’s important to know what you’re taking. But we still find that this product is highly effective and deserved a spot on this list despite containing a blend.

If you’re looking to pick up a tub of Dust V2, you can do so on the Blackstone Labs site. It’s $44.99 for 25 servings, which is a fair price for what you’re getting.

6th Place – BZRK

The sixth and final place is awarded to BZRK by Black Magic Supps. The manufacturer promotes this as a high potency pre workout that provides a rapid rush in energy and tunnel focus.

Of course, we’ve put it to the test and can completely back up those claims. The ingredients that stand out in this formula are Kola Nut Extract, Higenamine, and Isopropylnorsynephrine – these three are highly potent stimulants that will supercharge your energy levels almost immediately.

If you’re a guy or girl that likes high stim pre’s with a wide variety of stims, you should give BZRK a try. My advice is to start with just half a scoop of this stuff to assess your tolerance safely.

One tub of Black Magic’s BZRK holds roughly 25 scoops and can be bought for $44.99. Pricing is very reasonable as this is a stacked and great option.

The Ingredients That Make A Pre-Workout Strong

When you’re shopping for a strong pre workout, it’s crucial to know what you’re looking for when it comes to the ingredients.

There’s a specific set of ingredients that play a massive role in how strong and effective your product will be.

They’re called stimulants or commonly referred to as stims. Other ingredients that you’re going to want to see are cognitive function enhancers and nitric oxide boosters.

I’m going to show you a few of the best ingredients out there that can drastically enhance your workout performance.

Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the best stimulants you can have in a pre workout. It’s effective, it’s well-researched, and it delivers results.

In the products we’ve shown you, the caffeine content is higher than your average pre workout. It ranges from roughly 300 to 500mg per serving.

It’s often added in various forms, a few examples are:

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine Di-Malate

Caffeine Citrate

It’s the staple stimulant that should be found in every high stim formula. It is also said to work synergistically with other compounds, boosting the effects even further.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-Alanine is a staple ingredient that is responsible for boosting exercise performance and power output. It also causes the itchy feeling you get from a pre workout.

The clinical dosage for Beta-Alanine is 3200mg (3.2 grams), so make sure the product you have on hand has it at that dosage or more.

If you don’t enjoy the itchy and tingling feeling you get in your face and hands from taking a pre, make sure it doesn’t include Beta-Alanine.

Rauwolscine (Alpha Yohimbine)

If you like a pre-workout strong, you should get one that includes Rauwolscine, also known as Alpha Yohimbine. It’s considered to be one of the most potent stimulants next to compounds like DMHA.

It’s effective at low dosages of just half a milligram (0.5mg), meaning you won’t need much for it to boost your energy and performance. Generally speaking, pre-workouts include it at anywhere from 0.5 to 1mg per scoop.

Huperzine A (Huperzia Serrata)

Another ingredient you’ll find in many of these stronger options is Huperzine A. It works by improving neurotransmitters in the brain, meaning it will positively impact your focus and cognitive functions.

That results in more focus during your workouts, which is very important for most of us. The dosage typically varies from 100mcg to 300mcg per serving.

Hordenine

Hordenine is a potent stimulant that is also often found in fat burner supplements. It’s highly effective and provides a direct source of energy, so it’s a popular ingredient in supplements.

The dosage of Hordenine in pre-workouts is around 25 to 100mg per serving. Make sure to assess tolerance safely when it’s the first time taking these kinds of ingredients.

Should You Use The Strongest Pre Workouts?

I think we’ve made it clear that these products aren’t for everyone. Especially as a beginner, you don’t want to start with one of these more advanced products.

They contain many hefty ingredients that’ll blow your mind if you aren’t used to taking them. You have to know what you’re doing and slowly build up your tolerance; otherwise, they will produce adverse effects.

If it’s your first ride, always take half of the recommended serving size. Maybe that’s enough for you.- maybe it’s not. But the idea of this approach is that you’ll have a starting point to go on what works for you and what doesn’t.

Don’t get me wrong, these products are fantastic. They enhance my workout performance like nothing else does. But, they need to be used responsibly and in moderation. You don’t want to start relying on these products to get in a good training session.

I only use these kinds of products 1 to a maximum of 2 times per week. Save them for high-intensity workouts, and make sure to rotate with a stimulant-free pre workout now and then as well.

My favorite heavy hitter pre is Wrecked, but the company also has a stim-free option called Pump Serum. By switching between the two, I maintain a healthy tolerance yet still get in good workouts.

You don’t want to constantly expose your system to potent stims when it’s not needed to do so. So as with everything else in life, take these in moderation and use common sense.

Strongest Pre Workout Supplements Criteria

There are several criteria we’ve taken into consideration when creating this list. We’ve used these criteria to separate the strong pre workouts from the rest.

To give you a better understanding of how we choose products, we’re going over these criteria and how they impact the process.

Product formulation and ingredients : These are the most important criteria to look at when selecting a pre workout supplement. They’re the most critical because they determine how effective the product is going to be. If a product lacks specific ingredients or has underdosed them, it will show in the effects. But if it’s formulated correctly, it’s going to have a massive positive impact on your performance. Always go over the supplement panel and facts of the product you’re looking to buy and check what’s in it.

: These are the most important criteria to look at when selecting a pre workout supplement. They’re the most critical because they determine how effective the product is going to be. If a product lacks specific ingredients or has underdosed them, it will show in the effects. But if it’s formulated correctly, it’s going to have a massive positive impact on your performance. Always go over the supplement panel and facts of the product you’re looking to buy and check what’s in it. User experiences: Once we’ve found a product with a solid amount of potent ingredients with the proper dosages, we start looking at what others have to say about the experience. If most user experiences are positive, we’re confident that the product we’re looking at is an excellent option. Please note that you’ll always find several negative experiences on a product; it’s normal. A large amount of negative reviews is a massive red flag.

Once we’ve found a product with a solid amount of potent ingredients with the proper dosages, we start looking at what others have to say about the experience. If most user experiences are positive, we’re confident that the product we’re looking at is an excellent option. Please note that you’ll always find several negative experiences on a product; it’s normal. A large amount of negative reviews is a massive red flag. Flavor and pricing: Although these are, in our opinion, not as important as the other criteria, we still look at flavor and pricing. We don’t drink strong pre workouts because we enjoy the taste – no, we want it to work effectively. But with that said, it has to be drinkable. As far as pricing goes, it has to be reasonable and not be outrageous for what you’re getting. Obviously, if the product you’re looking at contains more ingredients and dosages, it’s going to be more expensive than the weaker option.

Although these are, in our opinion, not as important as the other criteria, we still look at flavor and pricing. We don’t drink strong pre workouts because we enjoy the taste – no, we want it to work effectively. But with that said, it has to be drinkable. As far as pricing goes, it has to be reasonable and not be outrageous for what you’re getting. Obviously, if the product you’re looking at contains more ingredients and dosages, it’s going to be more expensive than the weaker option. The company behind the product: The last criteria we look at is the company profile. We find it essential that the company behind the product is reputable and transparent. You don’t want to be buying stuff from a sketchy company because, of course, you want a safe and effective product. Make sure to research the company behind the supplement.

We’ve concluded that the most potent and effective pre-workout currently available is Wrecked by Huge Nutrition. It scored the highest on each ranking factor and therefore was awarded first place.

Conclusion

Pre workouts are a dime a dozen, but not the ones we’ve shown you. They are known for combining some of the most potent ingredients you’ve ever come across.

Plus, they’re dosed correctly, meaning you’ll experience optimal effects. They are not for beginners due to the high amount of stimulants they contain, so approach with caution.

We’re taking a final glance at the strongest pre workout supplements out in 2021. Check them out:

2th – HyperMax

3rd – Psychotic

4th – Amped AF

5th – BZRK

6th – Dust X

If you’re someone that wants a pre-workout to help them to go as hard as possible in the gym, these products are for you. We’ve carefully selected them based on several criteria which we’ve explained in this article.

Get yourself one of them to test out and experience how significantly they’re going to boost your energy, pumps, focus, and more.