Mount Tai is one of China’s most revered mountains, attracting millions of visitors each year. For centuries, emperors, poets, and philosophers have made the pilgrimage to the mountain, in a tradition thought to bring blessings and enlightenment.

Despite standing at just 1,532.7 meters (5,029 feet) above sea level, Mount Tai is not an easy climb. While not dangerous — thanks to well-maintained stone stairways — the ascent is still grueling. With over 7,000 steep steps winding up its slopes, even seasoned hikers find themselves pausing for breath.

This is why the exoskeletons are so useful. The robotic exoskeletons are designed to assist climbers, allowing more people to experience the journey without exhausting their bodies. At a cost of around $10 per climb, it’s not hard to see why they’re so popular.

“It really works. Once I put it on, my legs didn’t hurt anymore. It felt like someone was pulling me uphill,” Li Chengde, a 68-year-old tourist from the provincial capital of Jinan, said after trying on the device, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The lightweight devices weigh just 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds). You strap them around your waist and thighs and they’re good to go, providing synchronized assistance using AI. The skeleton is powered by two batteries that last for around 5 hours. At every step, it pushes the user forward, like an invisible hand.

Most testers, including a 29-year-old content creator named Jacky quoted by CNN, praised the device. Jacky said that the device works so well that you actually feel clumsy after you take it off. Others pointed out minor inconveniences (like tying shoelaces) while wearing the device, but overall, the exoskeleton seemed to do an excellent job of helping people get up the mountain faster.

View of Mount Tai. Image via Wiki Commons.

Cheap exoskeletons are good news

Especially for the elderly and mobility-impaired visitors, the exoskeleton made Mount Tai more accessible and enjoyable. Half of the hikers who tried it out were senior citizens.

“Some elderly tourists want to enjoy the scenery along the way, but sitting in a cable car limits their view. With the help of these robots, they can truly experience the joy of climbing,” said Wang Houzhe, deputy Party chief of the Taishan Cultural Tourism Group, who developed the robot.

This photo taken in January 2025 shows a staff member testing an exoskeleton robot at Mount Tai. Image credits: Xinhua Agency.

While exoskeletons at Mount Tai might seem like a novelty trick, their implications extend far. Like many other countries, China is facing a rapidly aging population. Around 22% of its citizens are over 60 as of 2024 — a number expected to surpass 400 million by 2035. As more elderly individuals seek ways to stay active and independent, assistive technology like robotic exoskeletons could make a big difference.

These wearable devices, powered by artificial intelligence, can adapt to the user’s movements, offering synchronized assistance to ease the effort of each step. For elderly individuals with limited strength or those recovering from injuries, exoskeletons offer a way to maintain independence, improve mobility, and stay active, all while reducing the risk of falls and injury.

The same company developed a separate exoskeleton model specifically designed for elderly users, weighing slightly more at 2.4 kilograms but providing more support for walking, running, and climbing stairs. The price (estimated at around $2,334 USD in China) isn’t prohibitive and could mean such devices become widespread in the near future.

The real test will be whether these devices become affordable and widely adopted, not just in China but across the globe. If that’s the case, they could make life much easier for hundreds of millions of people worldwide.