True crime podcasts and documentaries have exploded in popularity in recent years. But what is it about these often disturbing stories that captivates us? Both psychology and human biology offer several explanations for our enduring fascination with the dark side of humanity.

The Evolutionary Roots of Our Dark Curiosity

First of all, true crime as a genre of media isn’t exactly new. Before Netflix, 19th-century London newspapers had a field day generating public frenzy around the infamous murders of Jack the Ripper, according to ExpressVPN. Later, the Ted Bundy trials served as a chilling example of when too much media sensationalism could turn sour — the serial killer’s trial was the first ever to be broadcast nationally. Millions tuned in, and some even formed a fan club for Bundy.

According to Coltan Scrivner, a research scientist at the Recreational Fear Lab and expert in morbid curiosity, our fascination with true crime content stems from a deep-seated need to understand potential threats in our environment. This morbid curiosity dates back to when early humans began using language and engaging in proactive aggression. This shift in behavior necessitated an understanding of who might be plotting harm, leading to an evolutionary drive to seek out information about dangerous individuals.

“Now this presents a problem for people because with proactive aggression it’s hard to tell who is plotting to harm you,” Scrivner told NYPost. “So this puts a selection pressure on our minds to learn to seek out information about people who are potentially dangerous.”

Understanding the minds and motives of killers allows us to feel more prepared and informed about potential dangers. This is particularly relevant for women, who statistically show more interest in true crime. Research indicates that women are drawn to cases where the victims are similar to themselves, allowing them to process their fears in a controlled and safe setting. This gives them a subconscious rehearsal for real-life situations, potentially making them feel more secure.

Just as our ancestors needed to understand potential threats in their environment to survive, we may be wired to learn about dangers that exist today. True crime stories, in essence, become a training ground, albeit a safe one, where we explore the motivations and methods of criminals.

It follows that our attraction to true crime appeals to our natural need to make sense of the world and understand potential threats. This idea is supported by a survey conducted by OnePoll, which found that 76% of true crime fans believe consuming this content helps them avoid similar situations.

Adrenaline junkies

Another perspective suggests true crime allows us to confront our fears in a controlled environment. These narratives can trigger a controlled adrenaline rush while keeping us safe. This vicarious experience might help us subconsciously process anxieties about violence. Imagine facing a jump scare at a haunted house – the fear is real, but you know you’re ultimately safe.

True crime can offer a similar emotional release that is exciting and perhaps even addicting without having to deal with any real consequences.

The Appeal of Justice

A compelling factor that explains the appeal of true crime is our innate desire to see wrongdoers punished. This drive for justice can transform passive viewers into active participants, with some becoming amateur internet sleuths. Remarkably, this can occasionally aid in solving crimes. Such was the case of Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old woman who disappeared while a on road trip with her fiancé.

The case received a lot of publicity on social media, and thousands of armchair detectives analyzed every piece of publically available evidence to solve the case — and one of them may have ended up finding Petito’s remains.

However, sometimes true crime can have a dark side.

The Dark Side of True Crime

While true crime content can be engaging and informative, excessive consumption can have detrimental effects on mental health. The constant exposure to stories of violent crime can lead to heightened fear, anxiety, and even paranoia. This phenomenon is similar to the effects of consuming too much negative news, which can skew our perception of reality and make us feel unsafe.

Statistics show violent crime rates have been decreasing for decades. However, constant exposure to dramatic cases might lead us to believe the world is far more dangerous than it actually is.

The rise of armchair detectives fueled by social media and true crime content can sometimes hinder real investigations. Amateur sleuths might jump to conclusions, harass innocent people, or spread misinformation, making it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs.

Critics also argue that true crime often reinforces the biases of the criminal justice system. The genre tends to focus on crimes with white victims and white male perpetrators, neglecting the cases of people of color who are disproportionately impacted by violence.

Finding Balance in the Darkness

The allure of true crime is undeniable. It taps into our curiosity, allows us to confront fears in a safe space, and can even raise awareness about important social issues. However, it’s crucial to be mindful of the potential downsides. Overconsumption can lead to anxiety, a distorted perception of crime, and even disrespect for victims.

Finding a balance is key. True crime can be a captivating genre, but it’s important to be a discerning consumer. Be aware of the potential pitfalls, take breaks when needed, and focus on content that offers more than just thrills.

