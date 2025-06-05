Collage by the WSJ.

It’s often said that power reveals character. But what if power merely magnifies childhood wounds?

In a recent study, political scientist Yusuf Çifci from Muş Alparslan University in Turkey offers a provocative and unsettling thesis: the extreme narcissistic traits of Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump — traits that have shaped nations and shaken the world — may stem not just from ambition or ideology, but from maladaptive psychological patterns rooted in early family life.

While psychology has long linked narcissism with leadership potential, Çifci’s study takes a different route. Instead of focusing on speeches or public personas, it examines the politicians’ childhood, particularly how parental relationships affect narcissistic traits.

Drawing from biographical records, historical accounts, and psychological frameworks, the study asks a deceptively simple question: what happened when these men were still boys?

“It is not possible to apply psychological tests to political leaders, to sit them on Freud’s couch and psychoanalyse them. However, it is possible to find detailed information on the childhoods and families of political leaders. This study phenomenologically compares the familial reasons for the narcissistic political leadership of Hitler, Putin, and Trump on the basis of the available information,” Çifci wrote in his study appearing in Frontiers in Psychology.

The Seeds of Self-Obsession

Every child, Çifci writes, passes through a phase of narcissistic development. When this unfolds in a healthy environment — with affection, consistent caregiving, and manageable frustrations — it lays the foundation for healthy narcissism, which includes self-confidence. But when early life is marked by trauma, emotional imbalance, or inconsistent care, something more dangerous can take root: reactive or pathological narcissism.

This form of narcissism, unlike its constructive counterpart, isn’t about healthy self-love. It’s a shield — a grandiose self-image built to conceal deep feelings of worthlessness and vulnerability. And once it’s embedded, it rarely loosens its grip.

“All children go through a stage of narcissistic development,” Çifci writes. “Some children manage to complete this phase healthily… Others are infected with reactive or pathological narcissism.”

In the cases of Hitler, Putin, and Trump, Çifci finds troubling similarities.

Authoritarian Fathers, Devoted Mothers

Hitler grew up under the rigid hand of Alois Hitler, a government official with a violent temper. Historical accounts describe beatings administered with a belt made of hippopotamus skin. “I did not like my father very much,” Hitler once said. “But I feared him.”

His mother, Klara, provided a stark contrast — lavishing affection on her son after losing three earlier children. This mix of brutality and overindulgence, Çifci argues, laid the groundwork for a psyche torn between insecurity and grandeur.

Putin’s childhood followed a similar arc. Born after the deaths of two siblings, he was a “replacement child,” an only surviving son in a home shaped by wartime trauma. He later recalled how his father beat him with a belt when he was still a preschooler. Like Hitler, he grew up with a domineering father and a mother who, by all accounts, adored him.

Trump, too, faced a deeply authoritarian father. Fred Trump, a powerful real estate developer, is remembered as emotionally cold, controlling, and prone to humiliation rather than praise. At age 12, young Donald was sent away to a military boarding school — an event he interpreted as rejection. Cartoonists, Çifci notes, have drawn Trump as “a wounded little boy who wanted to be the most powerful man in the universe as compensation.”

Although there’s no evidence that Fred Trump was physically abusive, the emotional distance and early separation left a mark. His brother Fred Jr.’s tragic death from alcoholism only deepened the family’s emotional silence.

“Trump’s narcissistic political leadership,” Çifci writes, “cannot be viewed in isolation from the trauma of being sent to a boarding and disciplined school as an adolescent, [and] the death of his older brother.”

Trauma, Insecurity, and the Drive for Power

All three leaders, the study finds, share a crucial ingredient in their psychological makeup: early trauma paired with unresolved emotional needs. These experiences, Çifci argues, disrupted their healthy narcissistic development and set the stage for a political style built on dominance, defensiveness, and grandiosity.

“Children acquire their sense of identity gradually,” the study explains. But when exposed to excessive punishment or erratic emotional care, they may retreat inward and construct a pathologically grand self-image to protect against internal chaos.

In that light, Hitler’s “chronic narcissistic rage,” Putin’s obsession with control, and Trump’s compulsive need for adoration appear less like quirks of personality and more like echoes of pain.

Even their public behavior may reflect these patterns. Hitler famously blamed others for his failures — even in his suicide note, accusing generals of betrayal. Trump’s tendency to insult opponents and dismiss criticism has become a political hallmark. And Putin’s iron grip on Russia, the study suggests, may reflect not just an authoritarian playbook, but a psychological need for mastery rooted in early helplessness.

A Broader Pattern — and a Warning

Çifci is not the first to draw connections between narcissism and leadership. Researchers have explored this link in figures ranging from Caligula to Stalin, Napoleon to Saddam Hussein. “Politics,” Çifci writes, “provides an ideal platform for the expression of narcissism.”

But few studies have delved so deeply into the family roots of this dynamic. Çifci identifies five familial risk factors for pathological narcissism:

Early trauma or age-inappropriate frustration

Being a replacement child

Growing up with multiple caregivers

Living with an alcoholic parent or sibling

Being raised by authoritarian parents

In Hitler, Putin, and Trump, multiple factors converged. Each had authoritarian fathers. Two were replacement children. All experienced early psychological upheaval. And each rose to positions of immense power — positions where narcissistic traits could shape policy, conflict, and history.

But Çifci is careful not to overreach. Not every child with these experiences becomes a dictator or a demagogue. Many grow up with resilience, compassion, and self-awareness. Trauma is a risk factor — not a fate.

Even so, the consequences of reactive narcissism at the highest levels of power can be catastrophic. “Hitler’s narcissistic political leadership,” Çifci warns, “cost the lives of millions.” In that context, the similarities between these leaders’ upbringings can be considered red flags.

The Politics of Personality

The study stops short of proposing formal psychological screenings for political candidates. But it suggests that voters and institutions should take a harder look at how childhood experiences shape adult behavior — especially when that behavior is wielded on the world stage.

“Narcissists are gods who worship themselves,” Çifci writes, quoting from the literature on narcissistic personality disorder. “They cannot be cured because ‘Gods do not get sick.’”

And perhaps therein lies the danger.

In a world where political power is often granted to those who shout loudest, dominate fiercest, and admit the fewest doubts, Çifci’s research poses a quietly radical question: What if the true test of leadership isn’t strength, but the ability to grow beyond the wounds of childhood?