In a world that seems to spin faster with every swipe, Finland is pressing pause.

This August, when students across the country return to classrooms, they’ll be walking into a new kind of learning environment — one where smartphones are no longer a constant companion. A new law passed by the Finnish Parliament will restrict mobile phone use during the school day in both primary and secondary schools. Students will need permission from a teacher to even take their phones out.

This isn’t just about curbing screen time. Lawmakers say it’s a move to protect children’s learning, attention, and well-being.

But Finland is far from the only country implementing this type of legislation. From France to Brazil, a growing number of countries are souring on smartphones in schools — and the science supports it.

What Finland is doing

As one of the world’s top-performing education systems, Finland’s decisions carry oversized influence. When a country known for innovation and academic excellence decides that the costs of classroom phone use outweigh the benefits, it sends a signal that others can — and perhaps should — reconsider their own policies.

The Finnish legislation doesn’t call for an outright ban. Rather, it sets a clear boundary.

Phones are to be kept out of sight during lessons — unless a teacher grants permission for educational or personal health reasons. Staff are now empowered to confiscate devices if they disrupt learning.

This national move replaces a patchwork of rules that varied from school to school. As Tony Björk, principal of Mattliden Swedish High School, put it, “It’s good to have uniform rules… considering the entire nation, it’s a really good thing.”

Students have had mixed reactions and not everyone is cheering. Many agree that phones can be a distraction, but understandably, not everyone is thrilled about the new law.

While some Finnish students agree that phones can be a distraction, others feel the law goes too far. It’s an expected reaction. Many young people see phones not just as tools but as lifelines — to friends, information, and their identities. But adults are increasingly concerned about what all that connectivity is costing.

The evidence supports it

So, what exactly do we know about using smartphones in schools?

Turns out, quite a lot.

Studies show that students perform better academically when phones are not within reach. A 2017 study in the Journal of Educational Psychology found that the mere presence of a smartphone — even if turned off — reduced attention and working memory. The same thing was confirmed in a separate study.

UNESCO’s report noted similar patterns across 14 countries, where test scores dropped among students with high levels of in-class device use. Researchers say it’s not just the time spent on phones, but the way they interrupt the rhythm of thinking and conversation.

And, while some argue that phones are essential for modern learning, experts caution against that assumption.

“We need to teach children to live both with and without technology; to take what they need from the abundance of information, but to ignore what is not necessary; to let technology support, but never supplant human interactions in teaching and learning,” argued Manos Antoninis, director of the Global Education Monitoring report.

This debate isn’t just about test scores.

Many educators point to rising concerns over young people’s mental health. In Finland, as in much of the developed world, youth anxiety and depression are on the rise. Some researchers link that trend, at least in part, to social media use and constant connectivity.

In Brazil, where a similar law just passed, Education Minister Camilo Santana cited mental health as a driving factor. The average Brazilian now spends over nine hours a day on their phone. Children often join the digital world before they even learn to read.

The big picture

It’s hard to tell whether the ban will work as expected.

Enforcing the ban may prove tricky. Past attempts in some schools faltered due to inconsistent enforcement and student pushback. But by making the rule national — and giving teachers real authority — Finland hopes to shift the culture.

If successful, the policy could become a model for others. In fact, Finland is far from the first country to introduce such policies. Around a quarter of the world’s countries have introduced some sort of ban on smartphones in schools, and the list is growing in recent years.

France (2018) France banned mobile phones in primary and secondary schools in 2018. In 2024, it expanded restrictions to 200 schools with a “digital break” pilot for 50,000 students. Italy (2023) Italy enforces a strict phone ban from pre-school to secondary school, even for educational purposes — except for students with disabilities or special needs. Hungary (2024) Hungary introduced a nationwide phone ban in September 2024. The move sparked protests, with critics calling it outdated. Netherlands (2024) As of January 2024, the Netherlands banned smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches in schools — with exceptions for special education or learning support. Greece (2024) Students in Greece must keep phones in their bags during the school day. The prime minister said mobile phones “have no place in school.” Ireland (2024) Ireland allocated €9M for lockable pouches to enforce a national no-phone policy, rolling out before the end of the 2024 school year. Luxembourg (2025) From Easter 2025, smartphones will be banned in primary schools. High schools must enforce “physical distance” between students and devices. Latvia (2025) From May 31, 2025, Latvian students up to grade 6 will be banned from using mobile phones at school, except for educational purposes. Belgium (Wallonia-Brussels) (2025) Starting in the 2025/2026 school year, Belgium’s French-speaking region will ban recreational phone use to foster focus and wellbeing.

Timeline of some of the smartphone bans in Europe.

Time will tell what the effects banning smartphones in schools will be. But one thing is clear: the world is waking up to the idea that attention is a limited resource. And in classrooms everywhere, the question is becoming not just can we live without our phones — but should we?