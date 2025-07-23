Credit: ZME Science/Midjourney.

For decades, scientists have debated whether we should try to contact alien civilizations or stay silent and hope we’re left alone. However, a new study suggests that it’s too late now. Whether we like it or not, our radio signals have been beamed far enough that an advanced alien civilization should easily realize an intelligent species inhabits Earth.

According to researchers from the University of Manchester, the radar systems at our airports and military facilities have been sending signals into space about the presence of life on Earth since the 1950s.

These strong and steady signals, which the study authors call technosignatures, act as a kind of cosmic beacon that broadcasts our technological presence to anyone out there with the right kind of radio telescope. Even an alien civilization located as far as 200 light-years away should detect these signals with ease.

“Our findings suggest that radar signals, produced unintentionally by any planet with advanced technology and complex aviation systems, could act as a universal sign of intelligent life,” Ramiro Saide, lead study author and a PhD candidate at the University of Manchester, said.

ET has a good chance of finding us

This discovery brings a new twist to the long-standing SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) dilemma. While most SETI work focuses on listening for strange signals from space, a smaller group of scientists, the ones behind METI (Messaging to Extraterrestrial Intelligence), believe we should proactively transmit messages.



However, the current study shows that whether we send messages intentionally or not, we’re already radiating clues to our existence in all directions, simply by running our daily systems on Earth.

To determine how visible our planet is to potential alien astronomers, the researchers created detailed simulations of how radar signals from Earth spread out into space.

They looked at signals from both civilian airports, like Heathrow, JFK, and Chicago O’Hare, as well as military radar installations, which are typically more powerful and focused. Then they created models of how these civilian and military radars emit energy and then analyzed how these emissions would appear from the point of view of six nearby star systems: Barnard’s Star, HD 48948, HD 40307, AU Microscopii, HD 216520, and LHS 475.

The results were shocking. Radar systems like those at airports alone emit a combined power of around 2 x 1016 watts, enough for a radio telescope like the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia to pick up the signal from 200 light-years away.

Meanwhile, military radars, though narrower in focus, emit directional beams at 1 x 1014 watts that can appear up to 100 times stronger than civilian radar, depending on where the observer is in space. Together, these systems create a radio leakage pattern that would look artificial to anyone watching with a decent telescope.

“We demonstrate how a planet’s infrastructure deployment significantly influences the detectability and characteristics of its technosignatures. The results reveal distinct patterns in radio leakage that depend on both terrestrial radar distribution and observer location, providing valuable insights for future SETI strategies,” the study authors note.

Surprisingly, the study suggests that this leak dates back to the early Cold War era, when the rise of microwave radar and television broadcasting, and later, the construction of military radar networks like NORAD’s DEW Line in the 1950s, turned Earth into a virtual lighthouse in space.

The future of SETI is super-exciting

An important point to note is that although radar signals could theoretically reach out to 200 light-years, they’ve only been spreading for about 75 years. This means that as of now, only civilizations within a 75-light-year radius could have already picked up our radio noise. The rest, which are further away, are still waiting for our signals to arrive.



The researchers further suggest that the same radar leakage that makes us visible might also be the best way to search for intelligent life elsewhere. For example, in the future, scientists may develop strategies to reveal clues about alien life on distant planets and stars using these signals.

These “findings suggest that radar systems, represent among the most detectable unintentional technosignatures of technological civilizations, offering a promising avenue for extraterrestrial intelligence detection.”

However, the radio leakage also comes with serious implications. If Earth is already visible to others, what happens next? Will our signals be ignored? Returned with peaceful messages? Or could they attract the attention of less-friendly civilizations? Perhaps most disappointing of all, there might truly be no one to listen.

While the chances of any alien visit remain slim because of the enormous distances and technological challenges of space travel, the possibility, however remote, has sparked fresh debate among scientists.

The study was recently presented at Royal Astronomical Society’s National Astronomy Meeting (NAM) 2025.