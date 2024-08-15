Facebook

“If it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong. In that simple statement is the key to science.”— Richard Feynman

Richard Feynman, one of the most influential physicists of the 20th century, had a unique ability to make the complex understandable. His approach to explaining the scientific method is one of the best scientific explanations you’ll ever hear. But if you don’t want to dedicate 10 minutes (boo), here’s an even shorter version of how science works. I guarantee you won’t find a shorter and better explanation.

Now that we’ve (hopefully) drawn your interest a bit, here’s what you need to know about the scientific method.

The scientific method is one of the most impactful innovations in humanity’s history. Like many scientists, Feynman believed that the scientific method was at the heart of all scientific inquiry, but he also knew that many people found it difficult to grasp in practice. So he came up with a different approach.

Feynman famously described the scientific method in a deceptively simple way. According to him, the process begins with a guess—a hypothesis. This guess doesn’t need to be anything special; it can be an educated guess, a hunch, or even a wild idea. What’s important is what happens next.

Once you have a guess, you need to figure out what the consequences of that guess would be if it were true. This is where the real work begins. Feynman emphasized the importance of deducing the implications of the hypothesis through logical reasoning and mathematical calculations. This step turns the abstract idea into something concrete that can be tested.

Finally, the key step: you compare those computed consequences with the results of experiments or observations. If the guess predicts something that happens in the real world, then it’s a good guess—at least for the time being. If not, it’s back to the drawing board. The hypothesis must be revised, discarded, or replaced, and the process starts again.

This cycle—guessing, computing consequences, and comparing with experiments—is the essence of the scientific method as Feynman explained it. It’s simple, but it’s incredibly powerful.

The famous 10 minute Feynman lecture

Feynman was not only a great scientist but also a master communicator.

He often used analogies and simple examples to illustrate complex ideas. For instance, in his famous lectures on physics, Feynman compared the scientific method to solving a puzzle. He described how, just like with a puzzle, you don’t know what the final picture will look like until you put the pieces together. And sometimes, you might have to take apart what you’ve built if a piece doesn’t fit.

Here’s his more detailed, 10-minute explanation. Well, you’ve already seen the first minute, so it’s 9 minutes.

Feynman’s Legacy: A Model for Future Scientists

Richard Feynman is one of the most known and loved physicists to ever walk the face of the planet. He is known for his pioneering research quantum mechanics, the theory of quantum electrodynamics, and the physics of the superfluidity of supercooled liquid helium, as well as in particle physics. But perhaps for most of the world, he is known for his amazing ability to teach very complicated matters in a simple, attractive way.

His charismatic persona inspired many people and many of his lectures, books, or videos have become timeless hits..

Feynman also spoke passionately about the ethical dimension of science. He believed that scientists have a responsibility to be honest—not just with others, but with themselves. This meant being willing to question your own assumptions, to be skeptical of your own ideas, and to acknowledge when you are wrong.

In his famous 1974 commencement address at Caltech, Feynman warned against the dangers of self-deception in science. He called it “cargo cult science,” a term he used to describe practices that may have the outward appearance of scientific rigor but lack the true spirit of inquiry. Feynman argued that real science requires a deep commitment to truth, even when it’s uncomfortable or inconvenient.

This commitment to reality is at the heart of the scientific method as Feynman saw it. It’s not just about following a set of procedures; it’s about cultivating a mindset that values evidence over belief, curiosity over certainty, and honesty over ego.

Why Feynman was so impactful

Feynman’s explanation of the scientific method continues to inspire scientists and students today. His emphasis on curiosity, skepticism, and the relentless pursuit of truth has become a model for how science should be practiced.

In a world where misinformation and pseudoscience are rampant, Feynman’s principles are more relevant than ever. He showed that the scientific method is not just a set of rules but a way of thinking—a mindset that values evidence, critical thinking, and humility.

