Example of ring blown by a whale. Image from the study..

We’ve been looking for intelligent aliens for a while now, but according to a new study, we may have intelligent life willing to communicate with us right here on Earth.

Researchers at the SETI Institute and UC Davis have documented a striking new behavior in humpback whales. These whales, some weighing over 30 tons, are seen producing nearly perfect rings of bubbles that spiral to the surface. These aren’t random puffs. The whales often blow them during close encounters with humans and they seem to be watching what we do next.

A message in a bubble

Humpback whales are famous for their haunting songs, remarkable social skills, and one of the most sophisticated hunting strategies in the animal kingdom: bubble-net feeding. In this technique, a group of whales dives beneath a school of fish. They then exhale a wall of bubbles in an upward spiral, creating a net-like barrier that traps the prey in a tight column. This behavior is both cooperative and calculated, using air as a tool — a rare trait among animals.

But the newly observed bubble rings are something entirely different. Unlike bubble nets, which are chaotic clouds designed to herd fish, these rings are individual. They’re also symmetrical and produced in the absence of feeding. In most cases, they are created during peaceful, even playful, encounters with humans.

Two types of bubbles: Whales hunting (left) and a completely different bubble ring (right). Image from the study.

So, scientists analyzed 12 episodes involving 11 humpback whales who produced 39 rings in total. In ten of these events, whales approached boats or swimmers and released the rings at close range. There was no aggression or foraging, just whales, calmly blowing underwater smoke rings near people. The whales would sometimes stop and observe how people react.

Researchers are likening these to the types of signals we’d look for from an alien society.

“Humpback whales live in complex societies, are acoustically diverse, use bubble tools and assist other species being harassed by predators,” said co-lead author Dr. Fred Sharpe, UC Davis Affiliate. “Now, akin to a candidate signal, we show they are blowing bubble rings in our direction in an apparent attempt to playfully interact, observe our response, and/or engage in some form of communication.”

Could this be a form of interspecies communication?

This isn’t the first time humpback whales seemed to reach out to humans.

“Humpback whales often exhibit inquisitive, friendly behavior towards boats and human swimmers,” said co-lead author Jodi Frediani, marine wildlife photographer and U.C. Davis Affiliate. “We’ve now located a dozen whales from populations around the world, the majority of which have voluntarily approached boats and swimmers blowing bubble rings during these episodes of curious behavior.”

The WhaleSETI team — yes, that’s SETI as in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence — has been studying humpback whale communication systems. This is part of an effort to develop intelligence filters for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Similar to studying Antarctica or the Atacama Desert as a proxy for Mars or the Moon, the Whale-SETI team is studying intelligent, aquatic, non-human communication systems to develop filters that aid in parsing cosmic signals for signs of extraterrestrial life.

And they believe this behavior is exactly that.

"Because of current limitations on technology, an important assumption of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence is that extraterrestrial intelligence and life will be interested in making contact and so target human receivers," said Dr. Laurance Doyle, SETI Institute scientist and co-author on the paper. "This important assumption is certainly supported by the independent evolution of curious behavior in humpback whales."

Image from the study.

The problem is we don't really know what the whales are saying. In dolphins, bubble rings are often associated with play or social signaling. In this study, most of the whales blowing rings were alone, with the nearest object being a human or boat — not another whale. Observers reported calm movements, spy-hopping (peeking above the water), and gentle circling — all behaviors consistent with curiosity, not aggression or feeding. To test whether bubble rings occur naturally in the absence of humans, the team reviewed drone footage from nearly 5,000 flights across whale hotspots like Hawaii, Alaska, and Antarctica. Not one bubble ring was seen when no people were nearby.

All in all, this seems like an attempt at communication and it could well be that the whales are trying to chat.

Could we talk back?

For decades, scientists have tried to decipher the meaning behind the haunting vocalizations of humpback whales. These complex sequences of moans, cries, and clicks that can last for hours and travel vast distances underwater. More recently, researchers have begun using artificial intelligence and interactive playback experiments to decode the structure and function of these sounds.

In a 2021 study, the WhaleSETI team engaged in a form of acoustic exchange with a humpback whale named Twain. They played recorded whale calls through underwater speakers, receiving what appeared to be responsive calls in return. This kind of “conversation” is part of a broader effort to treat animal communication as a form of nonhuman intelligence. The aim is to identify patterns, rules, and perhaps even meaning in the songs of whales.

However, this doesn’t mean we understand what the whales are saying, or even what we’re saying back. Simply put, bubble communication is an entirely different form of communication from what we’re used to.

Patterns of bubble production, the researchers argue, are a form of communication not available to terrestrial mammals. So, they may offer insight not only into whale minds, but into any nonverbal intelligence we might one day encounter — on this planet or another.

For now, the team calls for more observation, both from scientists and from the general public.

“Whatever the reason for their creation, maintaining vigilance in the field will help elucidate the frequency and function of bubble rings. We encourage whale watchers and researchers alike to watch for and report on ring production,” the study authors conclude.

The study was published in Marine Mammal Science.