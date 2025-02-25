The 2025 World Nature Photography Awards are finally here, reminding us of the raw, unfiltered beauty of the natural world. This year’s winners, selected from thousands of entries across 48 countries, offer a breathtaking glimpse into the planet’s most awe-inspiring moments—from the serene to the surreal.
Slovenian photographer Maruša Puhek claimed the title of Nature Photographer of the Year. Her winning image, captured in a small Slovenian village, features two deer darting through a snow-draped vineyard. The scene, framed by rows of bare vines and a blanket of white, is both haunting and poetic.
“It was a cold January day when I spotted two deer running. I took a few shots and felt frustrated that I didn’t have a telephoto lens,” Puhek recalls. “Only later, while editing, did I realize how lucky I actually was. Shooting with a wide lens meant the scene wasn’t overly zoomed in, allowing the snowy surroundings to remain an essential part of the composition.”
The World Nature Photography Awards, now in its fifth year, was founded on the belief that photography can inspire people to protect the planet. The contest features 14 categories, each highlighting a different facet of nature’s splendor.
Among the standout winners is Marcio Esteves Cabral, whose photograph of bioluminescent wildflowers in Brazil’s Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park won the Plants and Fungi category. The image, glowing with an otherworldly light, captures the mysterious beauty of one of the planet’s most biodiverse regions.
In the Behavior-Mammals category, Tom Nickels from Finland took gold with his playful shot of a polar bear fetching a stick in the waters of Svalbard, Norway. It’s a heart-warming shot of levity from an animal often associated with harsh Arctic survival.
“As always, it’s such a thrill to witness the amazing caliber of entries into the awards,” says Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the competition. “Seeing these images cannot fail to motivate one to do everything to protect this fragile planet of ours.”
Check out more exciting entries from this year’s World Nature Photography Awards and visit the official website for a complete list.