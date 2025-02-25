Facebook

Gold Winner and Granz Prize of the World Nature Photographer of the Year. Credit: Maruša Puhek.

The 2025 World Nature Photography Awards are finally here, reminding us of the raw, unfiltered beauty of the natural world. This year’s winners, selected from thousands of entries across 48 countries, offer a breathtaking glimpse into the planet’s most awe-inspiring moments—from the serene to the surreal.

Slovenian photographer Maruša Puhek claimed the title of Nature Photographer of the Year. Her winning image, captured in a small Slovenian village, features two deer darting through a snow-draped vineyard. The scene, framed by rows of bare vines and a blanket of white, is both haunting and poetic.

“It was a cold January day when I spotted two deer running. I took a few shots and felt frustrated that I didn’t have a telephoto lens,” Puhek recalls. “Only later, while editing, did I realize how lucky I actually was. Shooting with a wide lens meant the scene wasn’t overly zoomed in, allowing the snowy surroundings to remain an essential part of the composition.”

The World Nature Photography Awards, now in its fifth year, was founded on the belief that photography can inspire people to protect the planet. The contest features 14 categories, each highlighting a different facet of nature’s splendor.

Gold entry in the Plants and Fungi category. Credit: Marcio Esteves Cabral.

Among the standout winners is Marcio Esteves Cabral, whose photograph of bioluminescent wildflowers in Brazil’s Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park won the Plants and Fungi category. The image, glowing with an otherworldly light, captures the mysterious beauty of one of the planet’s most biodiverse regions.

Gold entry in Behavior – Mammals. “While cruising through the Svalbard archipelago, we encountered three polar bears feeding on several dolphin carcasses. Observing quietly from our boat at a respectful distance we witnessed one of the bears starting to play with a stick. The bear was totally ignoring us in this moment of pure joy revealing a surprising playfulness. The behavior reminds me of an energetic and playful golden retriever fetching a stick.” Credit: Tom Nickels.

In the Behavior-Mammals category, Tom Nickels from Finland took gold with his playful shot of a polar bear fetching a stick in the waters of Svalbard, Norway. It’s a heart-warming shot of levity from an animal often associated with harsh Arctic survival.

“As always, it’s such a thrill to witness the amazing caliber of entries into the awards,” says Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the competition. “Seeing these images cannot fail to motivate one to do everything to protect this fragile planet of ours.”

Check out more exciting entries from this year’s World Nature Photography Awards and visit the official website for a complete list.

Gold in Animal Portraits. “This captivating macro photograph showcases two brilliantly coloured lanternflies, their bodies adorned with a symphony of vibrant greens, oranges, and yellows. Perched on the textured bark of a tree, these insects seem to glow against the dark background”. Credit: Khaichuin Sim from Malaysia.

Bronze in Animals-Behavior. Credit: Donna Feldichuk from Canada.

Silver in Behavior – Amphibians and Reptiles. Credit: Jules OIdroyd from the UK.

Silver in Behavior – Insects. Credit: Rory J Lewis from the UK.

Gold in Behavior – Birds. “Tens of thousands of red knots and other coastal waders are forced from the remaining gravel bars and mudflats in to flight by a high incoming spring tide. I had photographed this incredible event many times previously but it was on this occasion only that the birds flew in a direction that was parallel to me allowing me to get many of the birds in sharp focus”. Credit: Clive Burns from the UK.

Silver in Behavior – Birds. Credit: Hermis Valiyandiyil from UAE.

Gold in People and Nature. “This photograph captures fishermen harvesting anchovies off the coast of Phu Yen in Vietnam. Amid this tranquil beauty, an undercurrent of concern adds depth to the moment. The issue of overfishing, even on this seemingly small scale, looms large, casting a shadow over the delicate balance of marine ecosystems. This scene reminds us of our interconnectedness with nature and our responsibility to act as stewards of the earth”. Credit: Robert Middleton from the UK.

Gold in Underwater. “This image captures a poignant moment as a young olive ridley sea turtle embarks on its delicate journey into the vast open ocean at Kasait, Timor Leste. Sea turtles, known in the local language Tetum as ‘Lenuk Tasi’, return to the very beaches where they once hatched to lay their own eggs. Sadly, these fragile nests face numerous threats, from natural predators to human activities. Yet, even if hatchlings make it to the ocean, only an estimated one in 1,000 to 10,000 survives to adulthood. This image was made possible by the turtle conservation group called ‘Lenuk Tasi’, led by marine science students from Dili, whose dedication helps protect these incredible creatures.” Credit: Daniel Flormann from Germany.

Bronze in Underwater. Credit: laria Mariagiulia Rizzuto from Italy.

Gold in Planet Earth’s landscapes and environments. “I spent six years trying to capture this scene of the summer Milky Way reflected in Montana’s Hyalite Lake. I wanted the sharp reflection, but until this past summer made the five-mile hike multiple times in vain – wind was my nemesis, shifting shoreline reeds and making alignment of the panorama impossible. Finally, in July 2023, I had 26 dead calm minutes and, running two cameras, captured the scene I’d imagined for a long time. I remained on scene all night and at dawn noticed a few obsidian shards near where I’d set up my cameras. I loved thinking that, for thousands of years, people have looked up at the night sky here with much the same wonder I feel today. I hope we never unravel all of our universe’s mysteries.” Credit: Jake Mosher from USA.

Silver in Black and White. Credit: Tom Way from the UK.

Gold in Animals in their Habitat. “On my recent trip to Svalbard, I explored a different perspective in my photographic journey; I embraced the wide angle to create a stronger narrative of animal and land, allowing for a bolder emotional connection. So, when we found a walrus resting on some pack ice in the tundra under the moody skies, I took advantage of this and used my 14-30mm at 18mm. I positioned myself low and lined him up just right, in amongst the fjord, crossing the horizon line and central to my story.” Credit: Malini Chandrasekar from the UK.

Bronze in Animals in their Habitat. Credit: Irene Amiet from the UK.

Gold in Urban Wildlife. “In the most unlikely of places, where the grit of human industry meets the grace of nature, lies a story of resilience and coexistence. This image captures the striking contrast between a colossal fuel depot in Mandinari, Gambia, and a male Pin-tailed Whydah in full breeding plumage. Taken during an October trip, this moment is particularly special as the bird will soon undergo transformation into a more brown, drab plumage. During the breeding season, coinciding with the rainy season in West Africa, I enjoy capturing this kind of photography to illustrate the connection between humanity and nature. Gambia holds a special place in my heart, as I run two trips a year there. I would love for this image to connect with people and encourage them to explore birding in Gambia, helping to boost eco-tourism in this beautiful region.” Credit: Benjamin Smail from the UK.

Bronze in Urban Wildlife. Credit: Christian Passeri from Italy.

Gold in Nature Photojournalism. “This winter morning, Iceland experienced its 6th volcanic eruption in less than 3 years on the Reykjanes peninsula. The exceptional speed of the lava flows left little hope for the few infrastructures affected. This drone flight illustrates in a rather brutal and dramatic way this powerful act of nature reclaiming its rights. Little did I know that this event was only the first of a yet-to-be-over series of similar episodes spreading even further out each time. More episodes took place in the very same area in 2024, showing that, after 800 years of calm on the Reykjanes peninsula, we have now definitely entered a challenging period of volcanic unrest.” Credit: Ael Kermarec from Iceland.

Silver in Nature Photojournalism. Credit: Nature Photojournalism from Canada.