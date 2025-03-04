Facebook

Illustration by Midjourney/ZME Science.

Wind turbines are probably one of the first things that come to mind when thinking of ‘clean energy’. For decades, we’ve been increasingly relying on their spin for carbon-free electricity. But as they age and reach the end of their lifespan, they leave behind a pressing problem—what to do with their massive, fiberglass-reinforced blades. The composites making up these turbines are notoriously difficult to recycle. Now, scientists in China believe they’ve found a solution—by turning these old blades into the roads we drive on.

A Growing Problem

Old wind turbine. Credit: Pexels

Wind energy has exploded across China in recent years, making the country the largest producer of wind-generated electricity. But this comes with a challenge: thousands of wind turbines will soon be reaching the end of their operational lifespan. Sure, the steel towers and gearboxes can easily be melted down and reused, but the blades present a recycling dilemma. Made of composite materials like fiberglass, carbon fiber, and epoxy resin, they are engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions. The same durability, however, makes them difficult to break down and repurpose.

It has been a challenge not unique to China. The United States, where wind power also plays a significant role in the energy mix, expects between 3,000 and 9,000 blades to be retired annually over the next five years. After that, the number is set to rise to 10,000 to 20,000 per year until 2040, according to estimates from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. And with turbine technology advancing, new wind farms are being built bigger than ever—the latest largest turbines boast blades over 310 meters (1,000 feet) in diameter.

The ‘Road’ to Recovery

A team from the Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences has spent five years developing a novel method to repurpose decommissioned wind turbine blades. Their approach involves physically crushing the blades and subjecting them to a chemical treatment. The resulting material can then be integrated into asphalt mixtures and cement concrete for road construction.

In September 2023, the researchers put their process to the test, collaborating with a local road construction company to use the repurposed blade material in a section of the Qingfu Highway in Lanzhou, northwestern China. Five months later, the test road remained structurally sound, showing no signs of cracks, rutting, or material detachment. Great success!

Quite a hassle to move around. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Everyone ‘Caught Wind’ of the Issue

The Lanzhou research team is now preparing additional demonstration projects to further test and refine their method. Their work joins a growing list of global initiatives seeking sustainable solutions for wind turbine blade disposal.

In the U.S., companies like Global Fiberglass Solutions and Carbon Rivers are exploring alternative recycling methods—turning blades into reinforced plastic pellets or recovering strong fibers for industrial applications. Meanwhile, waste management giant Veolia has found a way to shred blades into small pieces to replace coal and other raw materials in cement production.

Plastic pellets resulted from blade recycling. Credit: Global Fiberglass Solutions

There are also efforts to make future wind turbine blades easier to recycle from the get-go. Researchers are working on epoxy-based blades that can be broken down using relatively inexpensive chemical treatments, while General Electric claims to have developed recyclable thermoplastic blades.

But for the millions of blades already in use or soon to be retired, solutions like the one from Lanzhou could provide an immediate, practical way to keep them out of landfills while supporting infrastructure development.

The Road Ahead

The urgency of solving the wind turbine recycling problem will only increase as wind energy continues to expand worldwide. While the promise of fully recyclable blades may still be decades away, China’s research literally paved the road for repurposing existing ones. By transforming old blades into asphalt, scientists are proving that sustainability doesn’t have to end when a wind turbine stops spinning—it can simply take another form, beneath our wheels.