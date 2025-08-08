HELIOS in action. Credit: US Navy.

In the vast expanse of the ocean, a streak of white light pierces the sky. It’s not lightning, but a weapon — a high-energy laser fired from the deck of a U.S. Navy destroyer. This is HELIOS, the High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance, and it represents a bold step into the future of military technology.

Last year, aboard the USS Preble, the Navy successfully tested this futuristic weapon, targeting an unmanned aerial drone. The test, described in a recent Department of Defense report, marks a significant milestone in the development of directed-energy weapons. Such weapons can instantly destroy an incoming threat, such as kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, without having to rely on relatively slow-acting and extremely expensive air defense. A drone killed by a laser would cost pennies in expended energy.

These systems, long the stuff of science fiction, are now becoming a reality — and they could change the way wars are fought.

A Weapon That Fires at the Speed of Light

HELIOS, developed by Lockheed Martin, uses a 60-kilowatt laser to destroy or disable targets by melting or overheating them. Unlike traditional missiles, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per shot (or over a million a pop for some Patriot air defense missiles), HELIOS fires concentrated energy at a fraction of the cost. The laser weapon fires concentrated energy that travels at the speed of light with potentially limitless firepower.

In addition to destroying drones, HELIOS can blind enemy sensors, conduct long-range surveillance, and assess battle damage. This makes it what military people call a “multi-mission system”.

“HELIOS enhances the overall combat system effectiveness of the ship to deter future threats and provide additional protection for Sailors,” said Rick Cordaro, vice president of Lockheed Martin Advanced Product Solutions.

The Navy’s 2024 test, at the time shrouded in secrecy, confirmed the system’s ability to intercept aerial threats. A black-and-white photo included in the Department of Defense’s report shows the laser in action, confirming it’s very much real.

Why Lasers Matter Now

Russian drone approaches for attack in Kyiv. Credit: AFP.

The rise of drone warfare — most exemplified by the swarms hovering above the battlefield in Ukraine — has made systems like HELIOS increasingly vital. In the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, U.S. Navy ships have faced a barrage of drones and missiles launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Traditional defenses, such as missiles, are expensive and limited in number. Directed-energy weapons, on the other hand, offer a cost-effective alternative.

“The integration of lasers on Navy vessels would also allow crews to conserve munitions,” Military Times reported. This is especially important as the Navy faces evolving threats and supply-chain problems. Ramping up missile production not only costs a lot of money, it also takes a lot of time because scaling up production lines and training qualified personnel can take years.

But developing these weapons hasn’t been easy, nor cheap. The Navy has spent $1 billion annually on R&D for high-energy lasers and microwaves, yet progress has been slow. Challenges include finding reliable power sources aboard ships and ensuring the systems work in adverse conditions like fog or wind.

Despite these hurdles, the Navy is pushing forward. The 2025 budget includes funding for further tests, including one against a cruise missile. If successful, HELIOS could become a cornerstone of the Navy’s defense strategy. Similar laser-based weapon systems could be deployed for ground operations, in both defensive and offensive actions.

The rise of laser weapons

The U.S. isn’t alone in this pursuit. The United Kingdom has also been testing its own laser weapon, DragonFire. In 2024, the U.K. Ministry of Defence announced that DragonFire had successfully engaged aerial targets with success. “This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionize the battlespace,” said U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

China, of course, isn’t sitting idle either. In 2024, pictures surfaced of a Chinese-made laser counter-drone system in the Iranian capital Tehran. A similar, if not identical arrangement is visible in Chinese marketing literature for another counter-drone laser weapon called the Shen Nung (also transliterated Shennong).

Together, these developments signal a broader shift in military strategy and weapon systems. As the Navy continues to refine HELIOS, questions remain. How effective will it be against more advanced threats? Can it operate reliably in real-world conditions?

For now, the Navy’s journey into this new era of warfare is just beginning — and the world is watching.

This article originally appeared in March 2025 and was updated with new information.







