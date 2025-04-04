Facebook

Image credits: Deon Black.

Nowadays, teenagers in rich countries are drinking less than ever before. They’re also more likely to be addicted to their smartphones than hard drugs. But their parents, who experimented with drugs, sex, and rock & roll, are less likely to give up their old habits.

Over the past decade, infections like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have more than doubled in people aged 55 and older. In the United States, chlamydia cases among adults 65 and over have tripled since 2010. Gonorrhea has increased sixfold. And syphilis soared nearly tenfold.

You’re never too old for an STI (sexually transmitted infection). And yet, the conversation around sex and older adults remains hushed, if not entirely absent.

A Viral Problem Flying Under the Radar

The rise in STIs can be partly explained through biology. People are living longer and remaining healthier. Advances in medicine — from hormone replacement therapy to drugs like Viagra — have extended not just life expectancy but sexual longevity. People do not become asexual with age. Sexual activity is an important part of health and well-being, and it correlates with greater enjoyment of life for older adults.

“The first misconception is that older adults are neither sexually active nor interested in sex, so there is no reason to ask them about their sexual health,” writes gerontologist Janie Steckenrider from Loyola Marymount University. “Although the frequency of sexual activity tends to decline with age, older adults are still sexually active. In a study in England, 86% of men and 60% of women aged 60–69 years reported being sexually active, as did 59% of men and 34% of women aged 70–79 years, and 31% of men and 14% of women aged 80 years or older.”

But there are other factors at play, says Professor Justyna Kowalska at the Medical University of Warsaw. The way people over 50 interact with each other and with technology is increasingly leading them to frisky situations.

“Rising divorce rates, forgoing condoms as there is no risk of pregnancy, the availability of drugs for sexual dysfunction, the large number of older adults living together in retirement communities, and the increased use of dating apps are likely to have contributed to the growing incidence of STIs in the over 50s”, explains Professor Kowalska.

Ironically, the lack of sexual education is also a problem. The sexual habits of many over 50s are, oftentimes, appalling. Many older adults enter relationships without adequate knowledge or precautions. Condoms are rarely used. A 2015 study found that just 3% of adults over 60 had used condoms in the past year. Pregnancy isn’t a concern, so protection is often ignored.

Communication Breakdown

The result is that many infections go unnoticed — or untreated. Some STIs present no symptoms. Others mimic common age-related conditions. That delay in diagnosis can allow infections like syphilis or HPV to cause more serious damage.

Doctors also play a role in this problem, or rather, they don’t.

Many physicians simply don’t ask older patients about sex. Patients, in turn, often don’t bring it up — whether out of embarrassment or the belief that it’s irrelevant. Even people who suspect they have STIs often avoid bringing it up.

“These data likely underestimate the true extent of the problem as limited access to sexual health services for the over 50s, and trying to avoid the stigma and embarrassment both on the part of older people and healthcare professionals, is leading to this age group not seeking help for STIs.”

“Sexual health campaigns give the impression that condoms and concerns about STIs only apply to young people,” said Prof. Kowalska. “That needs to change.”

This invisibility has consequences. Left untreated, STIs can cause long-term health problems — from infertility to certain cancers. They can also be passed unknowingly to partners.

The First Step: Talk About it

Experts say there’s an urgent need for education programs tailored to older adults — many of whom never received formal sex education. These campaigns should be based in community centers, clinics, and even senior housing where they can be accessed easily and without stigma.

Doctors can also help by addressing these issues with their patients.

“Despite a potential feeling of discomfort or even worries of offending or embarrassing their older patients, physicians need to be proactive in discussing sexual concerns and making sexual health a part of routine health care,” Steckenrider writes.

In many ways, the Baby Boomer generation is reaping the rewards of longevity medicine and social progress. But as they redefine what it means to age, they’re also encountering risks their doctors — and society — don’t like to face. Sexual health doesn’t retire at 65.

If we can talk openly about cholesterol and colonoscopies, there’s no reason we can’t talk about condoms and chlamydia, too. The solution begins, as it so often does, with a little less silence — and a lot more honesty.