It’s nearly midnight and here you are mindlessly scrolling through articles and social media about terrifying news. It’s the same stomach-churning headlines as every evening. But your heart races every time and your hands are sweating, you can’t look away. That’s a problem.

Doomscrolling — habitual and excessive scrolling through disturbing news on social media that makes us feel sad, anxious, and angry — can fundamentally alter how we perceive humanity and the meaning of life, researchers say.

This study is the first to explore the existential impact of doomscrolling. It warns that constant exposure to negative news stories, like those about shootings, terrorism, and conspiracies, can lead to significant mental health issues.

“Doomscrolling can have some dire consequences on our mental health and wellbeing leaving us feeling stress, anxiety, despair and questioning the meaning of life,” says lead author, Reza Shabahang from Flinders University.

“Viewing negative news on social media has become a source of vicarious trauma, where someone has a negative psychological impact even though they did not experience the trauma themselves.

“By being exposed to images and information about traumatic events, people have been found to experience symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) such as anxiety and despair.”

Researchers surveyed 800 university students from Iran and the United States. These two societies are on different sides of the cultural spectrum, representing both collective and individualistic cultures. Participants were asked about their social media habits, existential anxiety, and views on humanity.

The Psychological Toll

The findings are concerning. Doomscrolling was linked to higher levels of existential anxiety in both Iranian and American students. It also predicted increased misanthropy, or dislike of people, in the Iranian group.

Shabahang highlights that vicarious trauma — emotional distress caused by exposure to traumatic events one did not experience directly—is a significant issue. “By being exposed to images and information about traumatic events, people can experience symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” he notes.

The constant exposure to negative news can shake our beliefs about our mortality and the control we have over our lives. This can result in a more negative view of the world and the people around us.

So, mindful social media use has never been more important. The researchers advise taking regular breaks from social media and being aware of its impact on our emotions and thoughts. They further suggest monitoring the time spent on social media and reducing it if it becomes problematic.

“By becoming more aware of our online habits and taking small steps to address them, we can improve our overall mental wellbeing,” Shabahang concludes.

The findings appeared in the journal Computers in Human Behavior Reports Journal.

