In one of the most unforgiving environments on Earth, a spectacular blooming event is happening. This phenomenon, sometimes called a “desert bloom,” is filling sections of the Atacama with bright flowers.

Desert bloom from a previous year. Image via Wiki Commons.

The Atacama Desert stretches along the coast of northern Chile, encompassing over 40,000 square miles of arid land. It has a reputation as the driest desert in the world, although that distinction technically belongs to Antarctica (which is also a desert). Still, this South American desert is extremely dry. In fact, some weather stations in the Atacama have never recorded rainfall.

Despite the harsh conditions, the Atacama Desert is home to a surprising number of plant species, many of which have adapted to survive long periods of drought. These flowers lay dormant and when the conditions are just right, they can bloom — sometimes, almost all at once, in a spectacular display that can cover thousands of square kilometers.

This phenomenon is called a desert bloom, or “Desierto Florido.” It occurs when infrequent rains trigger a mass germination of seeds that have lain dormant in the soil for years, sometimes decades. These seeds are incredibly resilient and capable of withstanding extreme heat and prolonged dryness.

Desert blooms in the winter

Cesar Pizarro, head of biodiversity conservation at the National Forestry Corporation, told AFP that 11-12 millimeters (nearly half an inch) of rainfall in April triggered this bloom. The current flowering is not yet extensive enough to be considered a desert bloom, covering “only” a few hundred square km. But here’s strange the thing: this phenomenon usually happens in the spring. Now, in Chile (southern hemisphere), it’s winter — so it’s unusually early for something like this to happen.

It’s not clear whether climate change or El Niño (a natural climate phenomenon that influences global weather) are to blame for the timing of this bloom. El Niño often plays a crucial role in the desert bloom. This phenomenon disrupts normal weather patterns, often bringing increased rainfall to regions that are typically dry. In the case of the Atacama Desert, El Niño can lead to sporadic but significant rain events, creating the perfect conditions for a desert bloom.

Desert bloom from 2010. Image via Wiki Commons.

The desert bloom features an array of native flowers, each uniquely adapted to the harsh environment. Some of the most common species include the pink and purple Malvilla (Nolana paradoxa), the yellow Añañuca (Rhodophiala bagnoldii), and the white Lion’s Paw (Leontochir ovallei).

The current event, however, seems to be favoring “pata de guanaco”, a purple flower that doesn’t need a lot of water and thrives in sandy sites.

At its peak, a desert bloom can feature up to 200 species, showcasing the resilience of life in this harsh environment.

