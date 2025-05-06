Credit: ZME Science.

Once the continent’s EV darling, Elon Musk’s car company is now watching its European empire unravel. In Germany, a country where electric car sales are booming, Tesla’s sales plummeted 46 percent year-over-year in April. In the UK, despite an EV market that grew by over 8 percent, Tesla registrations cratered by 62 percent. Sweden? Down 81 percent — its worst month in absolute numbers since October 2022.

Across the map, Tesla’s sales fell off a cliff, often in countries where EV adoption is accelerating. In the first quarter of 2025, battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales rose 23.9 percent in the European Union. Tesla’s numbers, however, dropped 45 percent.

Europe Shows Musk the Finger

Until recently, Tesla dominated Europe’s EV market. The Model 3 and Model Y topped sales charts. Its Berlin factory was hailed as the crown jewel of Musk’s expansion into the continent. But the shine is gone. According to a recent survey of 100,000 Germans, 94 percent said they would never buy a Tesla — citing Musk’s political alignment with Donald Trump and Germany’s far-right AfD party, as well as controversial gestures he made onstage that many interpreted as Nazi salutes.

Sweden, once a promising market, saw Tesla sales fall more than 80 percent in April. The Netherlands and Denmark weren’t far behind, with drops of 73.8 and 67 percent, respectively. France marked its fourth consecutive month of declining Tesla sales, slipping another 59 percent.

In Portugal and Spain, the losses were smaller — around 33 percent — but still striking in the context of a rising tide of EV enthusiasm. The only outliers were Italy and Norway, where Tesla managed modest growth.

Aging Lineup, Rising Rivals

Tesla’s European collapse isn’t solely about politics. The company’s product lineup is aging. The refreshed Model Y, once a best-seller, has failed to reignite interest despite new styling and under-the-hood tweaks.

In contrast, Chinese automakers are flooding the market with fresh, affordable EVs. European brands are doing the same — Volkswagen, Renault, and BMW have all stepped up. Tesla is no longer the only game in town.

In the first quarter of 2025, Tesla sold just 36,167 vehicles across the EU, UK, and EFTA countries — a 37.3 percent drop compared to the same time last year.

The trend is clear. Tesla’s not losing because people are abandoning EVs. It’s losing because people are abandoning Tesla.

A CEO in the Crosshairs

At the center of Tesla’s woes stands its polarizing CEO. Musk’s close alignment with Trump, including a public appearance in a Tesla vehicle on the South Portico of the White House in March, has alienated many of Tesla’s traditionally liberal customers. In Europe, where anti-Trump sentiment runs high, the optics have proven toxic.

Vandalism has been reported at Tesla showrooms and charging stations in multiple countries. Protests have targeted Musk’s political rhetoric. In the UK, once Tesla’s second-largest market in Europe, Musk’s image has become a liability.

Internally, pressure is mounting. A recent report in The Wall Street Journal claimed Tesla’s board considered replacing Musk — a claim board chair Robyn Denholm quickly denied. “The board is highly confident he can execute the exciting growth plan ahead,” Denholm said.

Still, insiders have for years urged Musk to appoint a strong day-to-day executive, freeing him to act more like a visionary figurehead. At SpaceX, for example, Gwynne Shotwell effectively runs the company as president and COO. But Musk has reportedly refused to cede that level of control at Tesla.

What’s Next for Tesla?

Even as its stock tumbles and with European prospects dim, Tesla may recover. All is not lost. Some reports suggest a smaller, stripped-down Model Y. Musk has teased a robotaxi with no steering wheel — though speculation abounds.

For now, the numbers don’t lie. In Europe, EV sales are booming. Tesla’s are not.

And for a brand once synonymous with the electric future, that disconnect may be the most dangerous trend of all for the company.



