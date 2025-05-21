When Anna Carin Elf arrived at her workplace in Gothenburg, she immediately realized something was not right. She works at a library, and she was greeted by several visitors, just like any other day. But this was not any other day — the library was supposed to be closed for All Saints Day — a celebration sometimes also called All Hallows Day, the precursor of Halloween.

The visitors were also surprised, Elf says. “They thought it was a bit empty. But the people in the library behaved as usual. Many were sitting reading newspapers, some families were in the children’s section and others were searching for books on the computer.”

Unbeknownst to the staff, a door had been left unlocked the previous evening. Throughout the day, 446 visitors entered the library, unaware it was officially closed. Families gathered in the children’s section, individuals browsed the shelves, and others perused newspapers—all behaving as they would on any regular day. Some patrons even borrowed books using the self-service system. By day’s end, 246 books had been checked out, and remarkably, every single one was returned on time.

Some visitors realized the library was technically closed and went home, but others did not.

As people were coming in and out of the library, one librarian (Elf) walked by and noticed the people using the library. She realized what was happening, called her manager and a colleague, and then announced that the library was closing. The visitors calmly folded their books closed and left.

The reading room at the Gothenburg School of Economics.

The power of community

This unplanned event is a testament to the community’s respect for shared spaces and resources. In an era where trust in public institutions often wavers, the citizens of Gothenburg demonstrated that integrity and responsibility remain deeply rooted values. The library staff, upon discovering the oversight, expressed gratitude for the patrons’ conduct, noting that nothing was damaged or stolen. Elf remarked on the situation, highlighting the community’s unwavering respect for the library.

The City Library published a loving post, thanking people for their well-behaved visits. “Thank you for Saturday, dear Gothenburg,” the library’s post read.

“It felt good that everyone behaved exactly as usual, they borrowed books, read the newspaper and so on… the citizens of Gothenburg take care of their library. There is obviously a desire to be there,” said one of the library’s visitors, Arvid Jadenius, for a local publisher.

The incident also sparked discussions about the evolving role of libraries in society. With advancements in technology and the increasing availability of digital resources, some question the necessity of physical library spaces. However, this episode underscores the library’s role not just as a repository of books but as a communal haven—a place where trust, learning, and community converge.

In the days following, the library shared a heartfelt message on social media, thanking the citizens for their respectful use of the space during its unintended opening.

This article was originally published in 2023.