Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Scandinavians are often ranked among the happiest people on Earth — and considering what the weather is like there, they must be doing something right. Their secret is a deep-rooted cultural philosophy that embraces balance, resilience, connection, and nature. While their long winters and high taxes might suggest otherwise, the Scandinavian way of life prioritizes well-being in ways the rest of the world can learn from.

Lagom: The Swedish Art of Just Enough

Lagom also manifests in eating. Not too much, not too little — just the right amount.

The idea that humans are insatiable creatures is not a new one. The idea that true enlightenment comes from fighting this urge is not new either. Buddhist and Greek philosophy embrace this balance, and so do the Swedes — but with a twist.

Imagine a life where you never feel like you’re doing too much or too little. That’s Lagom (pronounced “lah-gom”), a Swedish word that roughly translates to “just the right amount.” It’s the idea of balance — whether in work, food, home life, or even in social interactions. It’s a modern twist on an old idea.

Swedes embrace Lagom in just about everything, from their minimalist home decor to work-life balance, and scientists back this approach. Unlike the hustle culture that glorifies long hours, Sweden promotes a 40-hour workweek with generous breaks and vacation time. In daily life, Lagom encourages moderation. Instead of excess, Swedes opt for sustainable choices, mindful consumption, and simple pleasures. You shouldn’t splurge, but you should eat something you really enjoy every now and then.

Lagom isn’t about deprivation. It’s about finding the sweet spot where happiness and simplicity meet. Not too much, not too little.

How to Practice Lagom:

Eat mindfully — enjoy everything in moderation.

Declutter your home and keep only what you truly need, but don’t be overly minimalistic.

Strive for balance at work — avoid burnout and take meaningful breaks.

Friluftsliv: The Healing Power of Nature

Many Scandinavians don’t just like nature. They love nature. Friluftsliv (pronounced “free-loofts-leev”) is a Norwegian and Swedish term that means “open-air living.” It’s a philosophy that encourages spending time in nature, no matter the season.

Image via Wiki Commons.

Several studies have shown that spending time in nature is good for you, but friluftsliv is a cultural value. It’s not about simply being in nature, it’s about living in nature. Weather doesn’t matter; you don’t have to wait for good weather. Norwegians even have a saying: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.” Whether it’s hiking in summer, skiing in winter, or simply walking in the woods, Friluftsliv is about disconnecting from screens and reconnecting with the natural world.

Friluftsliv is not a specific activity. It could be hiking in a forest, swimming, or simply going to the park. As long as you’re spending time outdoors and connected to the surrounding nature, you’re practicing friluftsliv.

How to Practice Friluftsliv:

Take daily walks in nature, even if it’s just around a park.

Plan outdoor activities, like hiking or camping, instead of indoor entertainment.

Embrace the seasons — dress warmly and enjoy winter as much as summer.

Hygge: Cozy Comfort and Warmth

If there’s one Scandinavian concept the world has fallen in love with, it’s the Danish Hygge (pronounced “hoo-guh”). This Danish philosophy is all about creating coziness, warmth, and a sense of well-being — especially during the colder months.

Image in public domain.

Hygge is, in a way, the feeling of being cozy. But it’s more than just that. Think of a soft blanket, candles glowing, a hot drink in hand, and laughter with loved ones. Think of being completely comfortable with the people and environment around you without having to do anything. That’s Hygge.

Hygge isn’t about luxury or money. In fact, hygge is closely linked to Scandinavian egalitarianism. It’s more about intimacy and wholeness than specific elements. It’s also a popular principle in modern times, playing a role in social relations and even house design.

In Denmark, where winters are long and dark, people have mastered the art of turning their homes into sanctuaries of warmth and happiness. But you don’t need anything special. Hygge is about appreciating the simple joys in life.

How to Practice Hygge:

Light candles or use soft lighting to create a warm atmosphere.

Invest in comfortable clothes — soft sweaters, wool socks, and cozy blankets.

Spend quality time with loved ones over home-cooked meals or board games.

Fika: Coffee, Cake, and Connection

In Sweden, Fika (pronounced “fee-kah”) isn’t just a coffee break. It’s a sacred ritual of pausing your day to enjoy a warm drink and good company.

Quintessentially fika. Image credits: Ruminatrix.

More than just caffeine, fika is about slowing down. It’s a time to connect with friends, colleagues, or even just yourself. Swedish workplaces take Fika seriously — many offices have mandatory fika breaks to encourage relaxation and social bonding.

Traditionally, fika has been used as a means for team building, democratization, and well-being. Researchers have emphasized that the most valuable parts in fika are not the edibles or drinkables that are consumed but what is created over them. Other studies underline that the importance of fika in Swedish culture “cannot be overestimated.”

Yet some scientists caution that Fika is sometimes perverted in modern workplaces. It is sometimes repurposed and incorporated in neoliberal surveillance, becoming a stage where people are expected to show “corporate loyalty” and “interpersonal skills.” True fika isn’t about that, it’s about taking the time to slow down and socialize in whatever way is comfortable.

How to Practice Fika:

Set aside time each day to step away from work and enjoy a break.

Make your coffee or tea moment special — pair it with a treat, like a cinnamon bun.

Use Fika as an opportunity to strengthen relationships with friends and family.

Bonus! Sisu: Inner Strength and Grit

Downtown Helsinki. Image credits: Maalismaa.

Finland isn’t a Scandinavian country (it’s a Nordic country, technically speaking), but we couldn’t leave out this concept. Whereas the other topics discussed here are about appreciating things, Sisu (pronounced “see-soo”) is about resilience, determination, and mental toughness.

It’s hard to find a more resilient population than the Finns, and Sisu is a defining trait that has shaped their history, culture, and national identity. This deep-rooted inner strength has been evident in some of Finland’s most challenging moments, particularly during times of hardship. Finland faced one of the most one-sided wars in modern times, when they were invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939. Yet Finland refused to surrender. With determination and resourcefulness, the Finns held their ground.

Sisu manifests in everyday life. It’s the grit that gets a student through years of difficult studies, the perseverance of an entrepreneur rebuilding after failure, or the quiet determination of an athlete pushing past exhaustion to cross the finish line. It’s in everything from the small everyday struggles to the major challenges of our time.

Finns use Sisu to describe an inner power that helps them push through difficulties, whether it’s extreme weather, personal struggles, or life’s challenges. It’s not just about persistence — it’s about facing adversity with courage and grit.