The frozen mummy of Homotherium latidens, a CT scan (right). Credit: Scientific Reports.

It was a balmy day by Siberian standards when a group of prospectors struck gold — but not the kind they were hoping for. Along the banks of the Badyarikha River, as they dug through frozen soil searching for mammoth tusks, they unearthed a bundle of fur protruding from the ice.

The sight was unlike anything they’d seen before. What they had stumbled upon was not another woolly mammoth or rhinoceros — common discoveries in this ancient graveyard of Ice Age giants. This was something far rarer, almost mythic: a saber-toothed cat cub, frozen in time for 37,000 years.

This wasn’t some skeletal remains. It was a nearly complete mummy, with soft fur, whiskers, and a tiny, deformed skull that had somehow survived millennia encased in ice. Researchers identified the mummy as belonging to Homotherium latidens, also known as the scimitar-toothed cat.

For the team of Russian scientists who received this precious find in Moscow, it was like holding a time capsule from an era when enormous predators stalked the frosty plains. “The studied frozen mummified cub confirms the modern reconstructions of the life appearance of Homotherium,” Alexey Lopatin, a paleontologist at the Borissiak Paleontological Institute, told Gizmodo.

In other words, they finally had proof that the lean, long-limbed saber-toothed cats resembled the fearsome illustrations that graced the pages of paleontology textbooks.

An Ancient Predator Revealed

Saber-toothed cub (A) compared to a modern-day lion cub (B). Credit: Borissiak Paleontological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The specimen, affectionately nicknamed “Lyuba” after the Russian word for love, astonished scientists with its exquisite preservation. It wasn’t just bones — it was muscle, skin, and fur, right down to the dark tufts on its ears and the tiny pads on its rounded paws. The mummy’s neck was thick and muscular, more than twice the size of a modern lion cub’s, suggesting that even the youngest Homotherium was a force to be reckoned with.

A high-resolution CT scan revealed a skeleton that mirrored — but didn’t exactly match — the lions of today. Lopatin and his team were able to compare the frozen cub with the remains of a three-week-old lion cub for context, but this ancient predator was different in ways that were both subtle and profound.

The mummified cub’s legs were elongated, its forelimbs slightly bowed, built for strength rather than speed. The saber-toothed cat’s paws, broad and fur-covered, hinted at its life on the snowy plains, where it likely ambushed its prey with a swift, bone-crushing embrace.

But there was something even more surprising.

The cub’s fur was a solid dark brown, lacking the spots that usually mark the young of big cats like lions and leopards. Could it be that Homotherium cubs had evolved differently to blend into their Ice Age surroundings? Or had the dark fur simply been stained by the passage of millennia, like pages of an old manuscript turning yellow with age? We may learn more as these remains are studied in greater detail.

A Saber Mystery

There was also the matter of the cub’s saber teeth — or, more precisely, their absence. The cub’s teeth had not yet grown into the long, scimitar-like blades that have defined saber-toothed cats in the popular imagination. But its jaw structure hinted at a possibility that has tantalized paleontologists for years: that perhaps, unlike the famed Smilodon, Homotherium’s deadly fangs were sheathed by thick lips, hidden until the moment of attack.

The cub’s upper lip was unusually long for a cat of its size, which could indicate that adult Homotherium had saber teeth that were partially sheathed.

Scientists now hope to unlock its DNA — a genetic key that might open new chapters in our understanding of Ice Age ecosystems. While they have not yet extracted genetic material, the preservation of skin, muscle, and bone in the permafrost hints at the tantalizing possibility of sequencing the ancient predator’s genome. Lopatin hinted at this next step with a mix of caution and excitement: “DNA can be extracted, and this is one of the next stages of our research.”

The Promise of the Permafrost

In recent years, the melting permafrost has become a portal into the deep past, revealing secrets once thought lost forever. From woolly mammoths to woolly rhinos, even to wolves, the creatures of the Pleistocene are re-emerging as the planet warms. This mummified saber-tooth cub is the latest — and perhaps most exciting — relic to surface.

For Manuel J. Salesa, a paleontologist who has spent decades studying felids, this discovery was nothing short of breathtaking. “Many paleontologists working with felids, including myself, have been hoping for decades to see a frozen saber-tooth felid from the permafrost,” Salesa told The New York Times. “This amazing find is one of the most exciting moments of my career.”

As the ice continues to melt, it’s anyone’s guess what might come next. Perhaps adult Homotherium mummies, still clad in their Pleistocene fur, lie waiting beneath the frozen soil, ready to rewrite what we know about a vanished world.

The findings appeared in the journal Scientific Reports.