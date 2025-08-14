The internet has rewritten the rules for how we work, how we shop, and even how we fall in love. In the mid-20th century, most couples met through the warm introduction of a mutual friend. People would often go to bars to try their luck. Today, for most, romance begins with a swipe or a click.

A sweeping new international study suggests that this digital matchmaking may come with a hidden cost to our long-term happiness.

In one of the largest studies of its kind, researchers analyzed the relationships of over 6,600 people across 50 countries. The findings reveal a subtle but significant happiness gap. Couples who first connected in the digital world reported lower levels of relationship satisfaction and experienced love less intensely than those who met their partners in person.

Image via Unsplash.

How I Met Your Mother

The team, led by Dr. Marta Kowal from the University of Wrocław, found that while about 16% of all participants met their partners online, that figure climbs to 21% for relationships formed after 2010. This underscores a clear societal shift that has also been highlighted in previous studies. While the difference in satisfaction wasn’t big — an average of 4.20 out of 5 for online couples versus 4.28 for offline. However, it was very consistent across a vast and diverse sample.

This prompted scientists to ask: what is it about meeting online that leads to less satisfaction?

One compelling explanation lies in a psychological phenomenon known as “choice overload.” Online dating platforms present a seemingly endless buffet of potential partners. While this appears to be an advantage, it can paradoxically lead to paralysis and doubt. When faced with countless options, we may struggle to commit to one, perpetually wondering if a “better” match is just another swipe away. It’s a bit like how you end up thinking what toothpaste or coffee to choose for way too long.

This digital marketplace of mates also reduces the chances of finding someone with a similar background. The researchers note that couples who meet offline tend to be more “homogamous,” sharing similar educational and social circles. This common ground can be a powerful glue.

“Similar social and educational backgrounds can positively influence relationship quality by fostering greater social support and acceptance, shared life experiences, and alignment in values and worldviews.

“The internet provides access to a seemingly limitless pool of potential partners, but while this abundance could help individuals find an ideal match, in practice, it often leads to choice overload.”

It’s All Tech, Baby

The culture of dating itself has transformed alongside the technology. Early online dating sites were often seen as tools for finding a lifelong partner. Today, the landscape is dominated by a fast-paced “swipe culture” where casual encounters are more common. This shift in motivation could be a key factor in relationship outcomes.

In fact, it could be an instance where technology is driving social change instead of just being a medium. It matters less if you’re in a rural or urban environment, and age doesn’t matter that much, either. Technology is changing dating for everyone.

Data from the How Couples Meet and Stay Together 2017 (HCMST 2017) compiled and plotted by Reddit user Worldly Web.

Interestingly, the study debunked a couple of common assumptions. It found that people in rural and urban areas were equally likely to meet partners online, challenging the idea that digital dating is primarily a solution for geographic isolation. Furthermore, it found no evidence that younger people were more inclined to meet partners online, suggesting that navigating these digital spaces has become a universal experience across age groups. This trend was also noted in data from the Pew Research Center.

The researchers highlight that their findings aren’t a death sentence for couples who meet online. The drop in satisfaction isn’t major. Professor Craig Roberts of the University of Stirling, a co-author of the study, emphasizes that the results are correlational, not causal. Yet given how prevalent online dating is nowadays, this is something that warrants attention, the team concludes.

“Given that online dating continues to grow worldwide, our findings underscore the need to enhance support for improving relationship quality among all couples, particularly those who met their partners online.”

The study was published in the journal Telematics and Informatics. DOI: 10.1016/j.tele.2025.102309