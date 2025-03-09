Facebook

It’s been no secret that repeated bumps to the head—even trivial ones—can have long-lasting consequences. Football players, military veterans, and even elderly people who suffer mild falls face an increased risk of dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and a disorder known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy. These injuries quietly inflame the brain, disrupt its delicate wiring, and, as of now, have no medical treatment.

But a new study suggests a surprising potential remedy: psilocybin, the psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms.

Researchers at Northeastern University tested psilocybin on female rats after they sustained mild head injuries. The results, they say, were striking. MRI scans revealed that the rats treated with psilocybin not only recovered from the damage but also exhibited stronger connectivity between brain regions. The research, published as a preprint on PubMed, has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it could point to an entirely new approach to treating brain trauma.

A Silent Epidemic

Psilocybe Allenii. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) affects nearly 2.9 million people in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While most cases are mild, repetitive injuries—like those common in contact sports and military service—can lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Parkinson’s disease, and dementia. With no FDA-approved treatment for rmTBI (repeated mild TBI), researchers are exploring unconventional options.

Psychedelics like psilocybin have been known to promote neuroplasticity and reduce neuroinflammation. To date, there are no reports of psilocybin being used to treat any type of head injury. But could it work? The scientists at Northwestern designed an experiment to find out.

Based on an NFL model of brain trauma, researchers delivered a mild impact to the heads of awake, 9-month-old female rats once a day for three consecutive days. Half of the head-butted rats received psilocybin at a dose of 3.0 mg/kg immediately after each impact. The others were given a saline solution.

MRI scans showed that untreated rats developed vasogenic edema—swelling caused by leaky blood vessels. But in the psilocybin-treated group, the swelling was significantly reduced. MRI scans revealed that their brain networks—disrupted by injury—had not only returned to normal but had become even more connected than before.

“What we found was that with head injuries, functional connections go down across the brain,” Ferris said. “You give the psilocybin and not only does it return to normal, but the brain becomes hyperconnected.”

Lab rats. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Other biological markers also pointed to recovery. Levels of phosphorylated tau, a protein associated with neurodegenerative diseases, were reduced. Meanwhile, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, a molecule that supports neuron growth, increased after psilocybin treatment. In simple terms, the substance appeared to help the brain repair itself.

The study also examined whether psilocybin could help restore motor function. The researchers tested the rats using a beam walk and a Rotarod test—standard methods used to assess movement and balance in neurological research. Again, the psilocybin-treated rats outperformed their untreated counterparts.

A New Frontier in Psychedelic Medicine?

Scientists have long been interested in psilocybin’s effects on the brain. Recent studies suggest that the compound can help alleviate depression, PTSD, and anxiety, likely by promoting neuroplasticity—the brain’s ability to reorganize itself. But this study is the first to suggest that psilocybin might also aid in physical brain repair.

The findings add to a growing body of research exploring psychedelics as medicine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently designated psilocybin therapy as a “breakthrough treatment” for major depressive disorder, fast-tracking its path toward approval. But using it for head injuries would be a radical shift.

Ferris and his colleagues plan to investigate whether psilocybin can help restore function long after an injury has occurred. “We know right now that you can treat (head injuries) on site,” Ferris said. But what about chronic cases? Could psilocybin help those already suffering from conditions like dementia or post-concussion syndrome?

For now, psilocybin remains a controlled substance, and human trials will be needed to determine whether the results seen in rats translate to people. But with no current medical treatment for mild traumatic brain injuries, the idea of a psychedelic therapy—once considered fringe—is quickly moving into the mainstream.