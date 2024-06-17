Facebook

Rendering of the Boardwalk at Bricktown complex. Credit: AO.

In a move that has surprised many, Oklahoma City is set to become home to the tallest building in the United States. The new skyscraper, called the Legends Tower, will soar to an astonishing 1,907 feet, surpassing the height of New York City’s One World Trade Center by 200 feet.

Designed by Office AO and developed by Matteson Capital, the Boardwalk at Bricktown complex is poised to redefine Oklahoma City’s skyline. The project was recently approved by the Oklahoma City Council to be built at an “unlimited height.” This decision followed an earlier approval for a 1,750-foot-tall structure.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown will be a mixed-use development, offering residential, hospitality, retail, dining, and entertainment spaces. The base of the complex will feature open plazas and spaces for retail and dining tenants, making it a vibrant hub for the city. From this base, four towers will rise, with the tallest — Legends Tower — reaching a record-breaking height, extending over 126 floors.

Rendering of Legends Tower. Credit: AO

The sky is the limit

“AO and Matteson Capital eagerly anticipate the commencement of construction on the first buildings this Fall, and subsequent groundbreaking on the Legends Tower, poised to be the tallest building in the U.S,” a spokesperson for AO told People.

“Once completed, the impact of the Boardwalk at Bricktown will be significant, felt locally in Oklahoma City and resonating across the globe. It will set a new standard for urban innovation and architectural excellence.”

This monumental $1-billion project will include two million square feet of space. It will host 1,776 residential units, a hotel, and 110,000 square feet dedicated to dining, retail, and entertainment. The design embodies modern architecture while paying homage to Oklahoma City’s history. Although the project has received approval without any height restrictions, the Legends Tower is expected to reach exactly 1,907 feet, which is a nod to the year 1907, when Oklahoma was ratified as the 46th state.

“People have asked me often, what do you think about this development?” Councilwoman Nikki Nice said before a vote on the massive project last week. “I mean, sky is the limit, no pun intended.”

If constructed as planned, the Boardwalk at Bricktown would be the 18th building to hold the title of the tallest building in the US. It will be the first such record-holder in Oklahoma and one of the few outside major metropolitan areas like New York City and Chicago. Before One World Trade Center, the Willis (formerly Sears) Tower in Chicago held the record for the tallest building in the US.

