Archaeologists in Russia have made an extraordinary discovery. They have identified a spear carved from bone that’s about 70,000 to 80,000 years old. This is the oldest spear ever found in Europe— but this isn’t the most interesting part.

A photo showing different types of spears. Image credits: Nejc Soklič/Unsplash

What makes this ancient weapon truly special is that it was made by Neanderthals, our close ancient relatives. Until now, scientists believed that only modern humans (Homo sapiens) had the ability to make complex bone tools.

This new finding challenges this understanding and shows that Neanderthals were also smart, skilled, and much more innovative than we once thought. The spear represents the first direct evidence of Neanderthals using bone to create hunting weapons.

“The results suggest an independent invention of bone-tipped hunting weapons by Neanderthals in Europe long before the arrival of Upper Paleolithic modern humans to the continent,” the archaeologists note in their study.

Analyzing the spear using modern techniques

The story of the bone spear dates back to 2003, when archaeologists were excavating the dark and cold Mezmaiskaya Cave, a prehistoric site located in the Caucasus Mountain region. It is already known for its Neanderthal remains and ancient tools.

A photo of the spear in question with different parts labeled. Boxes 1 and 2 highlight where the tip of the point is discolored from heating. Box 3 and the inset show the bitumen residue left behind from hafting. Image credits: Liubov V. Golovanova et al

While digging through layers of ash and bones, they found a small but interesting object—a sharpened piece of bone about 3.5 inches long and half an inch wide. It was lying among other hunting remains like animal bones, fire pits, and stone tools.

At the time, the significance of this object wasn’t fully understood. However, 20 years later, with better technology and more attention to organic tools, a team of researchers decided to take a closer look at the sharp bone tool.

They used a combination of microscopy, spectroscopy, and CT scans to analyze the bone. This analysis revealed something surprising. The piece of bone had been shaped carefully using stone tools and showed microscopic marks from impact, as if it had been thrown and jabbed into large animals.

By studying the soil layers and using carbon dating methods, the study authors estimated that the spear tip is between 70,000 and 80,000 years old. So it was actually made thousands of years before modern humans arrived in Europe. Further tests showed that the spear tip was made from the leg bone of a bison.

Scientists also found signs of a sticky material, possibly a natural glue like bitumen, on the surface of the bone. This suggests that the sharp bone tip was likely fastened to a wooden handle, turning it into a two-part, or composite weapon. This method of making tools was once thought to be unique to modern humans, so finding it in a Neanderthal tool is quite surprising.

Time to rethink what Neanderthals could do

The bone showed clear signs of use. There were tiny cracks and chips at the pointed end, probably from striking an animal, and the surface was smooth in places, likely from being held and handled often.

Moreover, the spear tip was found near bones from animals like deer, goats, and bison, along with pieces of stone tools and the remains of fires. The presence of all these items in one place suggests that Neanderthals used the cave as a spot to hunt, cook food, and make tools.

Previously, it was believed that Neanderthals primarily relied on stone tools and that the use of bone for weaponry was a hallmark of modern humans. However, these findings show there is much more we need to discover about the true capabilities of Neanderthals.

The study authors also highlight another important point regarding their discovery. Since bone doesn’t preserve as well as stone, especially over tens of thousands of years. So even if Neanderthals were regularly using bone tools, many may have simply decayed and vanished over time.

This makes the Russian spear tip a rare and valuable piece of evidence. Hopefully, it won’t be the only evidence of Neanderthal bone weapons, and future discoveries will reveal even more such proof of their advanced toolmaking skills.

The study is published in the Journal of Archaeological Science.